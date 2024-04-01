STROUDSBURG — Saliva and Drowning Pool performs at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on May 17 with special guests Above Snakes.

Both rock bands are responsible for hits that dominated radio stations and CD players and now they’ll make their way to the Poconos this spring. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, “Every Six Seconds” a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.”

Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album *Back in to Your System” with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”* Saliva has been making waves on the charts recently, with their last single “High on Me” climbing its way into the Top 20 on both Mediabase and Billboard charts.

Their music continues to resonate with fans and gain recognition in the industry. Saliva’s highly anticipated new album, Revelation, has officially dropped and is now available for streaming on all major platforms!

Drowning Pool is an American rock band formed in Dallas, Texas in 1996. The band was named after the film The Drowning Pool. Since its formation, the band has consisted of guitarist C.J. Pierce, bassist Stevie Benton, and drummer Mike Luce, as well as a revolving cast of vocalists, the latest being Jasen Moreno.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call our Box Office at 570-420-2808.