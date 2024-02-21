BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest just unveiled the next Musikfest 2024 headliner, Big Time Rush, along with opener Crash Adams, taking to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Friday, August 9. This act is presented with media partner, B104.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, to the general public and access for ArtsQuest Members is available now, all at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $40 to $109 (standing room only pit section). Steel Terrace tickets are $234 which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a covered tent. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. The show became a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan came to life as a band off the screen, releasing three full length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years.

After seven years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big Time Rush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit, “Worldwide”. These appearances resulted in hysteria amongst their fans and in the media, followed by BTR receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. Four seasons of the TV show were added to Netﬂix in March 2021 and have appeared in the Netﬂix “Top 10” trending titles.

The power group kicked off 2022 stronger than ever with the launch of their wildly successful, sold-out Forever Tour, as well as all new music, including hit singles “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The Forever Tour sold over 300,000 tickets across North America with numerous sell outs including sold-out shows in Chicago, at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden and on all dates on their Mexico Tour.

Sensational boy band Big Time Rush returns to Bethlehem on Friday, August 9, to headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage at the 41st Annual Musikfest from August 2 through August 11 this summer.