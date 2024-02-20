Singer-songwriter William Kidder has penned hundreds of songs over his time as a musician by drawing from inspiration from throughout his life.

William Kidder has had several original rock songs featured on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Six different songs by local rock artist William Kidder have now played on 979X’s Locals Only show. So, what’s his secret to writing hit song after hit song? Instead of locking himself away in a room, he lets the songwriting flow naturally.

“Once you start, it’s written in stone,” said William Kidder, singer-songwriter who grew up in Duryea. “The song writes itself. Whatever the dynamic, you just do it! It just comes out!”

Lazy E featured another new Kidder song, “Propose,” on the radio station ahead of Valentine’s Day. “Propose” is a lovely soft rock song that figuratively and literally hits all the right notes for the season of love.

William Kidder came up with this one when his guitar was sitting on the stand and he knocked into it while walking by. The guitar blurted out a little melody and that’s all it took — William Kidder began writing.

“It’s the truth! I think I started writing more songs while waiting for my microwave, while waiting for my coffee. I just go over there and play something,” said Kidder. “Every time I play a new guitar, there’s a different sound to it. Sometimes I just start riffing on it and before I know it, I’m writing a song.”

William Kidder has a gift for music writing. He’s NEPA’s own king of dropping singles because he just can’t stop making new jams. He’s penned hundreds of songs over his years as an artist; Christmas songs, love songs, Easter songs, party songs, you name it. A bell just goes off — like that thing that catches your eye at the store and you just have to buy it — then, he gets to work.

“I’ve forgotten more songs than some people write in a lifetime,” laughed William Kidder.

“Taking Pictures” is a meaningful track that’s also an easy listen. This melodic single is powered by Kidder’s beautiful classic/bluesy rock vocals relaying his relatable lyrics. It’s all about couples never having any photos together, just snapping pictures of each other — constructing the unique record we keep of one another.

He thinks “Taking Pictures” is his future Grammy Award winning hit. Then again, he said every time artists write a song and record it they feel like this one is better than every other one before it.

William Kidder grew up in Luzerne County and does vocals, writes music, and plays guitar. He started taking guitar lessons as a teenager but always felt like learning songs was more of a chore than making them. Mainly, Kidder was motivated to get good enough to craft his own songs.

“I’m not trying to imitate anybody I believe,” said Kidder. “I’m not trying to sound like what’s current or what’s anything. I’m letting the song write itself.”

It’s all about the writing for William Kidder. He aims to make the music he would like to see more of out there. His sound is a 70s rock vibe with a hint of modern, but each song really stands alone. Rock n’ roll is his bread and butter, but he isn’t afraid to dabble in all different genres. Kidder draws inspiration fro everywhere; news articles, personal events, stories from friends. If he hears country play during the day then maybe it’ll come out in a song later that night.

“I joke that it’s a curse because if I touch the guitar, I write a song,” said Kidder.

Maybe it’s a curse to be constantly compelled to write music, but it’s also a blessing. Only a finite group of people create the majority of songs on the radio today. Artists who write their own music have become rare, yet the songwriter is the glue to any band or artist’s success in the modern industry.

But you just never know what’s going to resonate with people, creating a hit song is like winning the lottery. Not to mention, everyone has their own taste. One of Kidder’s favorite things about making music is having someone listen and tell him that their favorite track is one that he didn’t even think was that good.

And other times, what may not be a hit for him — may be a hit for another starving artist! With all the songs he publishes, Kidder is not shy about writing as well as collaborating with others.

“Sometimes I write songs and I say ‘this song ain’t really me,’ but I can shop it to somebody,’ said William Kidder.

William Kidder has always been a solo artist, but he’s not the only one behind the music. It may be his name on the record but it’s a three-piece band helping bring these tracks to life. Now, all three are gung ho to start performing these songs live in the area.

The band consists of drummer Mike Anderson, bassist John Conklin, and guitarist William Kidder. They all sing so that they can vocalize and do harmonies for audiences. They look forward to getting some show dates on the schedule to play mostly originals and maybe throw in some crowd-pleaser golden oldies.

It’s only a matter of time before William Kidder drops another song! So, keep tuning into 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and you just might hear Lazy E play his next hit single.

Although he’s too cool for Facebook or Spotify, you can listen to William Kidder on Band Mix and Reverb Nation for a variety of songs from the wide discography the prolific musician and artist.