WILKES-BARRE – Joe Nardone Presents: Oh What a Night of 60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll has been rescheduled to September 21, 2024 and they’ve added on the world-famous Duprees for their F.M. Kirby Center show.

Joe Nardone presents “OH WHAT A NIGHT OF 60s ROCK ‘N ROLL” will now feature a lineup of the legendary Chubby Checker, The Duprees, The Vogues, Dennis Tufano, and Tommy C singing the songs of Bobby Rydell.

The addition of the Duprees comes as a thank-you to loyal ticket buyers. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Refunds will be made available through point of purchase for those unable to attend.

An incredible five-act concert comes to the F.M. Kirby Center at 7:00 p.m. on September 21, 2024 when Joe Nardone presents “OH WHAT A NIGHT OF 60s ROCK ‘N ROLL,” starring the legendary CHUBBY CHECKER.

Chubby looks like he is 50 and sings and dances like he’s 50 too. Chubby grew up in South Philadelphia and formed a street-corner harmony group at age 8. He learned to play piano at Settlement Music School and went to South Philadelphia High School, where he entertained classmates, including Fabian Forte, with vocal impressions of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis and Fats Domino. After school, he worked at Produce Market, where his boss was so impressed with his customers’ enjoyment of Chubby’s singing impressions that he had him record a version of “Jingle Bells” in which he imitated popular recording stars. Dick Clark sent the song as a Christmas greeting to his business associates, and Cameo Parkway Records signed Chubby. By the summer of 1960, “The Twist,” originally a “B” side track, became a #1 hit, introducing the concept of couples “dancing apart to the beat” and leading to a revolution in dancing with one dance craze leading to another (the Jerk, the Hully Gully, the Boogaloo, etc.), and Chubby was at the forefront with “The Fly,” ”The Pony” and “The Hucklebuck.”

In 1962, “Pony Time” was a #1 hit that was on the charts for 16 weeks, and Chubby starred in two movies: “Don’t Knock the Twist” and “Twist Around the Clock.” For the first time in record history, “The Twist” re-entered the charts and, by January of 1962, it was #1 again on the Billboard charts. More huge hits followed: “The fly,” “Let’s Twist Again,” “The Limbo Rock,” and he won the Grammy for Best Rock Performance. He was the only act to have 5 albums in the top 12 at the same time.

You ‘II see why Chubby Checker was recently voted “Casino Performer of the Year” and why “The Twist” was the most frequently played song on the radio in the history of rock music.

The Vogues will co-headline the show. Renowned for their outstanding vocal talent, stylish delivery and strong harmonies, the Vogues are one of the world’s premier sixties acts. From 1965-1970, they recorded nine top twenty songs, including “You’re the One” (#4 on the Billboard Top 100 charts), “Five O’Clock World” (#4), ”Turn Around, Look at Me” (#7), “My Special Angel” (#7), “Magic Town,” ”Till,” “Moments to Remember” and “Green Fields.” The Vogues were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001, and audiences can’t get enough of their amazing vocal harmonies.

Fantastic New Jersey favorite, The Duprees, have JUST been added to the show. The Duprees are known worldwide for their romantic interpretations of some of the most beautiful love songs ever written. They possess a smooth yet powerful vocal quality and heavenly harmonies, evidenced in the huge hit “You Belong to Me.” Other hits include: “My Own True Love,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Why Don’t You Believe Me,” “Have you Heard” and “Theme from Exodus.”

DENNIS TUFANO was the original lead singer on all The Buckinghams’ hits. The Buckinghams had a strong of hits, including the #1 smash “Kind of a Drag.” Other hits include “Don’t You Care,” “Hey Baby, They’re Playing our Song,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Susan.”He toured with Olivia Newton-John, performing duets on such songs as “Suddenly” and “You’re the One That I Want.” In his only Kirby Center performance, the crowd loved him, and Dennis looks forward to performing for them again by popular demand.

Opening the show is an up-and-coming star, Tommy C. Tommy was designated by Bobby Rydell as the performer to carry on his musical legacy, so Tommy will recreate the great hits of Bobby Rydell at the Kirby Center on September 21.

Five great acts performing an evening of countless hit songs that will transport the audience back to memorable times in their lives. Tickets are on sale now at the FM Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at (570) 825-1100 or online at the kirbycenter.org.