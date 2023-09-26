WILKES-BARRE — Comedian/nurse Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, brings his 100 city Shock Advised Comedy Tour to F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, October 6.

Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Comedy Tour us a follow up to his sold out 2022 PTO Comedy Tour.

Hailed “a genuine phenomenon” by The New York Times, Blake is a one of a kind entertainer who worked in trauma centers before his career in comedy. As @NurseBlake, he entertains nearly 4M followers on social media. Fans worldwide know Blake from his viral videos and sold-out tours featuring live skits, videos, and interactive stories drawn from his real-life as a nurse

On this new 2023 show, Nurse Blake shares fresh tales straight from the scrubs with a comedic twist.. Healthcare workers are going to love this one, so the Kirby Center will be not only the funniest place to be in Wilkes-Barre but also the safest! And, the show isn’t just for nursing professionals — it’s for everybody!

It all started when Blake created and posted original comedy videos aimed at his profession as a way to cope with the stress of his job. His lighthearted videos connected with healthcare workers around the world and went viral. He now tours the world with his comedy entertaining fans and lifting up healthcare workers everywhere.

Blake also uses his platform as nursing’s biggest influencer to advocate for his fellow nurses and support meaningful causes. In 2013, Nurse Blake started Banned4Life to end the FDA’s long-standing “gay blood ban.” Blake and his organization largely contributed to the ban’s lift in 2015.

At a time when many nurses on TikTok get in hot-water with their content, Nurse Blake continues to produce material with a more positive and uplifting outlook that brings people together.

“I’m so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL,” said Nurse Blake. “The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!”

Tickets for Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Comedy Tour and are available for purchase at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100 or online at kirbycenter.org.