WILKES-BARRE – Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band JOURNEY announced a new slew of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest, TOTO.

Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Journey take the stage across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey Freedom Tour 2024 begins February 2024. The all-star rock band comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY 50th ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 p.m, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com/landing/journey_2023.

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre performance go on sale to the public on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.mm local time online only at AXS.com.

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” has been streamed over one billion times alone. And, they’re still out touring the world 50 years later.

Journey’s band lineup currently features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Of the tour, Neal Schon says, ““We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Jonathan Cain adds, “Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and Toto. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Special guest Toto, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join Journey on all dates.

Toto’s Steve Lukather shares, “”We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”

For more information about this huge rock tour on its way to NEPA, check out the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza website.