This weekend, Electric City Music Conference returns for their 10th Anniversary to honor area musicians and showcase local talent with performances, entertainment, and more throughout Scranton. Scranton Apocalypse Fest comes to the Pavilion at Montage for the first ever ever while Pine Ridge Music Festival takes place all weekend in The Poconos.

See big names like Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center or experience local bands like Nowhere Slow at the NEPA Fair at Circle Drive-In. For all this and more on what to see this weekend, check out our list below. Always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Scranton Apocalypse Fest takes over Montage Mountain for a day full of metal and hardcore. NEPA-natives, Motionless in White to headline the landmark event for the region.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Pine Ridge Music Festival

Various Bands & Artists

THURS, SEPT 14, THRU SUN, SEPT 17

Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Motionless in White, Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, etc. @ Scranton Apocalypse Fest

SAT, SEPT 16, 2:30 P.M.

The VSpot

The Steamtown Music Awards

THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Pink Spiders & Various Artists @ Electric City Music Conference

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M. to 1:15 A.M.

–

Various Artists @ Electric City Music Conference

SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Eagle Rockers

FRI, SEPT 16, 6:30 P.M.

Finnegan’s IRC

Kartune

FRI, SEPT 16, 9:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas

FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stringray

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

The JOB Duo

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees @ Sunday Funday

SUN, SEPT 17, 5:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Kyle of Always Undecided

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Whiskey N’ Woods

SAT, SEPT 16, 6:30 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Big Break Contest: Season 4 Finals

SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

The String Cheese Incident

THURS, SEPT 14, 7:15 P.M.

–

Dead On Live – Acoustic & Electric

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Damn the Torpedoes – Tom Petty Concert Experience

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Buckcherry

SUN, SEPT 17, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Ryan Bogedin

FRI, SEPT 15, 5:00 P.M.

–

Rock God Radio

SAT, SEPT 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

Old Time Jam

SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Best of Foo & Lounge Fly @ 90s Rockfest

SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

The Chatter

SAT, SEPT 16, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band

SUN, SEPT 17, 1:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Josh Martonyak

THURS, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Peaches & Wine

SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo

SUN, SEPT 17, 3:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Those Acoustic Guys

SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Muskrat Flats

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Cold with University Drive, State of Illusion, and Don’t Panic

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Lennoxville Band

SUN, SEPT 17, 1:00 P.M.

–

Clarence Spady & Friends

SUN, SEPT 17, 4:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Hoopla @ Streamside

SAT, SEPT 16, TBD

Breaker Brewing Outpost

The Pick-Ups Duo

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Stranger Behavior

FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zack Swire

SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Brett Young

THURS, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Botti

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Glow Party

THURS, SEPT 14, 9:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Cobra Boyz

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jaycee Cuprill

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.

Circle Drive-in

Nowhere Slow @ NEPA Fair

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Room 108 @ NEPA Fair

SAT, SEPT 16, 4:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo & Modern Ties @ NEPA Fair

SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Carly Moffa

SUN, SEPT 17, 4:00 P.M.

–

The Little Mermen

SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Tusk – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

FRI & SAT, SEPT 15 & 16, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 16, 2:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Better Together @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.

–

Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

John Stevens Polka Band

THURS, SEPT 14, 10:00 A.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Tha Boy Maloy

FRI, SEPT 15, 10:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

The Broke Pines

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Tayler Ashton

THURS, SEPT 14, 7:30 P.M.

–

Blue October

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Joe Nardone Presents Mr. Speed the KISS Tribute Spectacular

*EDIT* This show has been cancelled

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Bon Poison a Tribute to Bon Jovi & Poison

THURS, SEPT 14, 7:30 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 14, 10:15 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Reelin’ in the Years @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, SEPT 15, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toolbox @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 16, 9:30 P.M.

