Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza gets ready for the holiday season with the announcement of TSO for December 21.

WILKES-BARRE —Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns December 21 to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the holiday season with two showtimes at 2:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Fork Over Love charity.

Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter at Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s spectacular annual holiday tour. The multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, recently unveiled their highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”

This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. The tour kick-starts November 15. Over the course, TSO visits 62 cities and delivers 104 performances before concluding December 30.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. Keeping with O’Neill’s vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.