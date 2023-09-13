SCRANTON – Call an emergency meeting of the Party Planning Committee! The fourth mural in a series of public art works developed through Scranton Tomorrow’s Mural Arts Program is now complete — and there ain’t no party like a Scranton party.

Real festivities planned in celebration of Scranton Tomorrow’s new mural, The Office: The Story of Us, would make the fictional Michael Scott proud.

Everyone in the community is invited to the Dedication Ceremony and Meet and Greet with the Artist in honor of The Office: The Story of Us mural by Hagopian Arts on Friday, October 6, at 5:30 p.m. at 503 Lackawanna Avenue in Downtown Scranton.

The finished product features highly-rendered, realistic black-and-white portraits of 17 cast members of NBC’s hit comedy airing from 2005 to 2013. The mural includes famous quotes from the show, local landmarks referenced in the series, and colorful geometric shapes.

The piece of public art stands 86 feet wide by 27 feet tall and will become an NEPA staple (and photo-op) for years to come.

The Dedication Ceremony on October 6 includes brief remarks by Scranton Tomorrow leaders and members of its Mural Arts Program, public officials, and sponsors. A Meet and Greet with Kala Hagopian, lead artist and founder of Hagopian Arts based out of Philadelphia, will follow.

Guests will also have a chance to take selfies with the mural as a backdrop and compete for prizes in an Office-themed costume contest on the red carpet. (Think Season 7, Episode 6 when the Dunder Mifflin crew went all out to win that coveted Coupon Book).

After festivities at the mural site, the party continues throughout Downtown Scranton with an Office-themed First Friday happening throughout the city for October. It will be a wonderful day for both the arts and The Office. Restaurants, pubs and cafés will offer menu items and fun activities in the spirit of all things Dunder Mifflin.

The Office: The Story of Us mural by Hagopian Arts is made possible with support from Universal Television and Peacock, and premier sponsor Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau. Additional community sponsors include Community Bank, N.A., Cooper’s Seafood House, and the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.