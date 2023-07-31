Local rock duo and married couple, Slightshot Dakota opens for WALK THE MOON along with Brigitte Calls Me Baby on August 4.

BETHLEHEM – Musikfest announced all 12 bands opening for the headliner shows at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza. Five of the 12 bands have ties to the Lehigh Valley, including Slingshot Dakota, Pablo Batista, Red McFly, Maxamilly and Kendal Rose.

Slingshot Dakota hails from Allentown and consists of American rock duo and husband-and-wife, Carly Camando and Tom Patterson, who are known for their loud sound and amazing stage presence. The two have been performing together since 2003. Their latest album is “Heavy Banding” that was released in 2019. They will be opening for WALK THE MOON along with Brigitte Calls Me Baby on August 4.

Red McFly is a successful hip-hop artist and producer from Allentown. McFly has produced beats for artists such as Kanye West and French Montana. He released his most recent album, “Life is Crazy,” in 2022. McFly will open for G-Eazy on August 5, along with iamchelseaiam.

Maxamilly was born in Miami, Florida and now lives in the Lehigh Valley. He is a multi-instrumentalist producer/emcee that specializes in guitar. Maxamilly has played the guitar since the age of seven, along with studying soul, funk, jazz and any other kind of music that inspired him. Maxamilly will be opening for Keith Sweat & Monica.

Pablo Batista is a master percussionist from Bethlehem. He began studying Latin music at age seven and has since performed with artists such as Alicia Keys and Patti Labelle. Batista will be opening for El Gran Combo on Friday, August 11.

Kendal Conrad is a singer-songwriter and social media influencer from the Lehigh Valley. Her single Leader of the Pack had over 26 million views on TikTok and over 1 million plays on SoundCloud. At Musikfest, she sang a duet with Keith Urban and she has also opened for 37 of country’s hottest artists including Blake Shelton at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open to a crowd of 18,000. She will be opening for Dan + Shay on August 6 along with Johnathan Hutcherson

Full List of Openers for the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza:

PREVIEW NIGHT: August 3 – AJR LIVINGSTON

August 4 – WALK THE MOON and Slingshot Dakota & Brigitte Calls Me Baby

August 5 – G-Eazy and Red McFly & iamchelseaiam

August 6 – Dan + Shay and Johnathan Hutcherson & Kendal Conrad

August 7 – Walker Hayes and Breland

August 8 – Keith Sweat and Monica Maxamilly

August 9 – Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R N/A

August 11 – El Gran Combo and Pablo Batista

August 12 – Maren Morris and October Rose

August 13 – Train and Better Than Ezra

Get Musikfest tickets at musikfest.org and celebrate their 40th anniversary of this epic Bethlehem music festival! The celebration begins with a special preview night on Thursday, August 3, and then Musikfest officially starts Friday, August 4 and runs through August 13 with performances scheduled all day, everyday!

Attendees of this giant music festival can enjoy food, art, games, shows, and not to mention all the performances, both free and ticketed. Bethlehem will be alive with joy and creativity as Musikfest returns to the city.