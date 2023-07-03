The City of Wilkes-Barre hosts an Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in Kirby Park with fireworks, music, food, and more on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration takes place at Kirby Park on the Fourth of July on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The City of Wilkes-Barre celebration hosts live music & entertainment from local artists and feature food & crafts from local vendors. There will also be amusement rides and games, before the fireworks display lights up the sky as night falls.

Mayor George C. Brown will welcome everybody at noon, followed by an opening performance from Triple Fret, who were voted the Best of the Best Music Group by our readers in 2023. After that, bands Idol Kings, Eddie Day & The Star Fires, and Crush are on the lineup. You can also catch the PA Skydive Demo Team’s American Flag Skydive Show at 1:30 p.m. with Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer Teen 2023, Hannah Fox singing the National Anthem.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The park closes after the fireworks. Park rules state personal fireworks, sparklers, smoking, alcoholic beverages, and glass containers are not permitted.

