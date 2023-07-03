SCRANTON — The Lackawanna County Scrantastic Spectacular takes place Monday, July 3, starting at 4:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton with fireworks, music, games, and more into the night.

The Lehigh Valley Hospital Dickson City presents this all-ages community event to celebrate the Fourth of July. Enjoy food, games, activities, and live music. On the Scranton Recycling Side Stage, you can catch local artists Gracie Jane Sinclair from 5:00 to 5:50 p.m. and Upper Cutt at 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees will have the catch to see a performance from Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Brass and Percussion Members beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Then, after partaking in all the live music and fun, just sit back and enjoy one of the best fireworks display in NEPA. The fireworks launch location is now at the Linden St. Garage above Catch 21.

Some local food vendors to expect are 2Wayz One Passion, Down Home Homemade Pudding, EJK Concessions, Hartman Jerk Center. Incredible Popcorn, Jitty Joe’s Ice Cream, Lou’s Concessions, Michael Mootz Candies, Naked Toffee, Notis The Gyro King, Scoopz Ice Cream, Smoked & Sauced BBQ, The Rolling Conez, TNT Subs & More, Wicked Pissah Food Company,Yogi’s Potato Pancakes

Entertainment for the kids includes bounce-houses and games by PA Party Rentals, Face Painting by TLC, Make A Buddy, and That Balloon Guy.

The Scrantastic Spectacular is sponsored in part by Scranton Tomorrow, the Lackawanna County Commissioners, The City of Scranton, and Audacy Pennsylvania. See you in Downtown Scranton!