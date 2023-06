This weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania is an excellent opportunity to see some longtime favorites, as well as get to know new artists from towns near and far. Support local by attending benefits like Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern or try out a new spot from the list below between Thursday, June 22, and Sunday, June 25!

This week’s cover photo: Tribute band, Fooz Fighters takes over the outdoor stage Thursday, June 22, at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Party on the Patio summer concert series.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company

Old Friends, Dishonest Fiddlers, Jay Bird & Friends, and more @ Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern

SAT, JUNE 24, 12:00 P.M.

Downtown Allentown

Various Artists @ 15th Annual Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival

SAT, JUNE 24, 12:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Meet Me on Marcie the Duo

FRI, JUNE 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey

FRI, JUNE 23, 9:30 P.M.

–

Trylogy

SAT, JUNE 24, 9:30 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Friends of Rodger

SAT, JUNE 24, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars

FRI, JUNE 23, 9:30 P.M.

–

Brimstoner @ CD Release Party

SAT, JUNE 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D @ Seafood Sunday

SUN, JUNE 25, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Clarence Spady And The Electric City Band

FRI, JUNE 23, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Fooz Fighters a Tribute to the Foo Fighters

THURS, JUNE 22, 7:30 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 22, 10:15 P.M.

–

Jay Orell Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 23, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Light Up the Moon @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 24, 9:30 P.M.

Deep Roots Hard Cider

CC Music @ Hello Summer Festival

SAT, JUNE 24, 3:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Hypochondriacs

THURS, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Who’s Next – Tribute to the Who

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

279 Bar & Grill

DV8

SAT, JUNE 24, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JUNE 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 24, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 25, 2:00 P.M.

–

Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 25, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Matt Filer

FRI, JUNE 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SUN, JUNE 25, 3:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

All That Glitters

SAT, JUNE 24, 6:00 P.M.

River Grille

DJ Ooh Wee @ Bringing Back the 90s

FRI, JUNE 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Ooh Wee @ Summer Brunch Club

SUN, JUNE 25, 12:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, JUNE 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, JUNE 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Flannery & Wiggy

SUN, JUNE 25, 2:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Jeremy Burke @ Saturday Sessions

SAT, JUNE 24, 3:00 P.M.

Last Leg Cidery

Jeremy Burke

FRI, JUNE 23, 7:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Country Store

Drew Loomis

FRI, JUNE 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

Harvey and Faubel

SAT, JUNE 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Young Lion

SUN, JUNE 25, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Mike Baresse

THURS, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Old Daggers

SAT, JUNE 24, 9:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ian Kirk

FRI, JUNE 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lorenzo Bubba

SAT, JUNE 24, 8:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Hip-Hop Haven @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Lonely Ones @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JUNE 25, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Seasons Trio

FRI, JUNE 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Plus 3

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kira & Jake

SUN, JUNE 25, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Eddie Appnel

FRI, JUNE 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Elvis w/Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, JUNE 24, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Whiskey N Woods

FRI, JUNE 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

Paul Young Duo

SAT, JUNE 24, 6:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, JUNE 23, 5:00 P.M.

–

Faith Kelly & Caswyn Moon

SAT, JUNE 24, 5:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Tom Graham

THURS, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.