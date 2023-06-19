Tickets go on sale Friday for WWE’s Monday Night RAW hosted in November at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

WILKES-BARRE – WWE is back in Wilkes-Barre for the final time in 2023! For one night only, see your favorite RAW superstars LIVE in Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

See RAW Superstars including Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Matt Riddle, “The Ring General” Gunther & Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day and many more!

*Card subject to change.

WWE is the best value in entertainment with tickets starting at $20 (plus fees). Tickets and Ringsider packages go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. For more information, please visit https://www.wwe.com.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media and publishing platforms. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.