SCRANTON — Adult Nights are back at Montage Mountain for the summer, starting Friday, June 23.

The biggest pool parties in the area make their return to Montage Mountain. Join them for the first Adult Night of season where there will be great cocktails, live music, and of course, waterpark swimming from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for those 21 and over.

Adult Nights are the only time of the year when you can sip a mixed drink on the Lazy River in a waterpark without getting reprimanded! It’s also an excellent time to test out all the best waterslides without the fear of mowing down small children. Once Montage Mountain Waterpark closes at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the park becomes an after-hours adult playground for a change.

Swim, dance, eat, drink, and enjoy this wild, adults-only pool party in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. There will be live music and two DJs to entertain guests of the outdoor event on the mountain.

Tickets are $20, must present identification. Learn more about Montage Mountain’s Adult Night event here.

Further dates are expected to be announced for the next Adult Nights in Summer 2023.