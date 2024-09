Here’s what’s up in the world of modern rock with our latest episode of Gabbin’ w/ Gabby!

Mike Duffy of 979X and Gabby Lang of The Weekender bring you the latest in entertainment, such as the Foo Fighters’ extra-long new single + short film before the Friday album release, a trio of bad boy celebrities rescheduling some tour dates, and a few rock bands making an appearance in NEPA in 2023.

Follow The Weekender and 979X on Facebook for the latest in rock headlines each week!