WILKES-BARRE — Old Dominion extends highly acclaimed “No Bad Vibes Tour” and includes a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on November 30. The new leg encompasses 30+ arenas and follows a sold-out streak of multiple venues across the county.

Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion announces they’ll visit 30+ additional arenas nationwide. They kick off this new round of dates on September 7 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The band wraps up their continental U.S. tour dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December.

The tour includes a stop at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan.

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for this event will be sold online exclusively at AXS.com.

Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing high-energy shows in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans since the start of 2023. The group’s tour announcement comes off the heels of the group’s recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.

Old Dominion also recently debuted new single “I Should Have Married You.” The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.

Tour Dates: