G-Eazy takes the stage at Musikfest’s 40th Anniversary in August

BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announced another headliner; multi-platinum recording artist and producer, G-Eazy. He’s set to perform Saturday, August 5, at 7 p.m. on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza. The 40th Musikfest is scheduled for August 4 to 13, with a special preview night on Aug. 3.

This Musikfest headliner event is presented with media partner LOUD Radio PA (106.9 and 99.5).

The Lehigh Valley’s annual Musikfest hosted a record-breaking 1,240,000 people in 2022 and they’re poised to top that this year for their 40th Anniversary. The 11-day festival features hundreds of free performances across stages and venues located throughout the City of Bethlehem.

Ticket access begins today, May 1 at 10 a.m., for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, May 5, for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices run between $20 and $69.

G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! And many more and has won many awards including a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist.”

In 2021, G-Eazy released his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, as a sequel to his debut LP, These Things Happen. The genre-spanning tracklist includes hard-hitting hip-hop anthems such as “Instructions” featuring YG, while also leaning into the pop sphere on tracks like “Breakdown” featuring Demi Lovato and “Faithful” featuring Marc E. Bassy.

In 2017, he released the critically acclaimed the Beautiful & Damned which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnering two No. 1 radio hits – “No Limit” featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B and “Him & I” featuring Halsey. The 7x platinum single “No Limit” has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date.

The star has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund — a non-profit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential and strengthening the community. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy’s multi-faceted career.