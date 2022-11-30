Performance Music at The University of Scranton will kick off the holiday season with its 55th annual Noel Night concert on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Beginning at 8 p.m. in the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue, the concert will feature The University of Scranton Singers and Chamber Ensembles. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a prelude beginning at 7:05 p.m. Admission to the concert is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

The university’s Christmas gift to the community, Noel Night has been a beloved holiday tradition for numerous Scranton-area residents since its beginnings more than a half-century ago when it was founded by Rev. Edward Gannon, S.J.

This year’s concert will feature music by composers J.S. Bach, Randall Alan Bass, Vaclav Nelhybel, Mark Sirett and others, according to Performance Music Conductor and Director Cheryl Y. Boga. Pianist and harpsichordist for the evening is Ron Stabinsky and organist is Christopher Johnson. Performance Music’s fully restored Steinway grand piano and Austin Opus 301 symphonic organ will be heard on the program, and the evening will feature the debut of the department’s newly donated and restored Zuckerman harpsichord. Remarks and readings will be offered by Rev. James Duffy, S.J., M.D., superior for the Scranton Jesuit Community; Robert W. Davis Jr., Ed.D., vice president for university advancement; Leonard Gougeon, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Department of English and Theatre; Hal Baillie, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Philosophy Department; and senior student members of the ensemble.

Outdoor instrumental caroling by members of the university bands will greet audience members as they arrive, and the University’s Chamber Orchestra, Flute Quartet and organist Christopher Johnson will perform the prelude.

Please check Performance Music’s website, scranton.edu/music, within 24 hours of the concert for information regarding venue requirements for audiences, as policies regarding campus health and safety may change throughout the season.

For more information on Noel Night, call 570-941-7624, email music@scranton.edu or visit scranton.edu/music.