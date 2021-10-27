🔊 Listen to this

For the past five plus years, the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock has been presenting Dietrich Film Favorites on a regular basis with the help of community organizations, businesses, families and individuals. These movies are free and all are welcome to attend. For November, the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock will be showing two Film Favorites.

The first Film Favorite, “Legend,” will show at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. These showings are sponsored by the family of Aaron Pote, in loving memory. “Legend” is a 1985 cult classic directed by Ridley Scott featuring an all-star cast of Tom Cruise, Tim Curry and Mia Sara. This epic dark fantasy adventure film tells the story of Lord Darkness, who seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack and his friends do everything possible to save the world and Princess Lili from the hands of Darkness. All are invited to enter a world of unicorns, magic swamps, dwarfs and rainbows and see if Jack can save the world on the Dietrich’s big screen. According to one of Aaron Pote’s sisters, Roxana Cameron, “We thought the best way to honor his memory is through service to the community. For the past three years we have presented movies in Aaron’s name that were childhood favorites.”

The second Film Favorite, “Twister,” is scheduled to be shown at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Sponsored by Toni Hockman, this movie, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, tells the story of Bill and Jo Harding, advanced storm chasers on the brink of divorce, who must join together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the crosshairs of extremely violent tornadoes. When asked why she selected “Twister” for a Film Favorite, Toni shared, “The film is one of my absolute favorites, and 2021 is the 25th anniversary of its original release in theaters.”

Tickets to these movie showings are available by calling the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the theater’s ticket booth while they last. If you are interested in learning more about sponsoring a Dietrich Film Favorite, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x2.