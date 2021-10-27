🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Doors final studio album, “L.A. Woman,” “The Doors Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” will be screened at the Dietrich Theater and in cinemas worldwide for one night only.

Showing at the Dietrich on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., Doors fans will be able to experience the concert as if they were there alongside Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger.

Meticulously restored from original camera negatives and remixed and mastered using original multi-track tapes, “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” features the concert in its entirety, including “Hello, I Love You,” “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat),” “Light My Fire” and “The End.” This special event also includes a brand-new musical performance and a conversation with John Densmore, Robby Krieger and Doors Manager, Jeff Jampol, filmed exclusively for the big screen.

Discussing the forthcoming event, Krieger said “The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front row seat at the Hollywood Bowl.”

General admission to The Doors cinematic event at the Dietrich is $14 per person. Senior and member tickets are $12 each and student and child tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, the theater’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.