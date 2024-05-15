The outdoor patios are opening, summertime concerts are returning, and you just can’t go wrong with the music lineup in NEPA.

From the Fine Arts Fiesta to brewery grand openings, we scoured all the event listings we could find to concoct a run-down of all the best shows happening in town this weekend, from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Elephants Dancing headlines Friday night at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. This high-energy six-piece band out of NEPA combines influences of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop to boast their own fun blend of original music.

FINE ARTS FIESTA

Brendan Brisk Band

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

Elephants Dancing

FRI, MAY 17, 7:30 P.M.

Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio

SAT, MAY 18, 7:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

The Black Layer

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

Acoustic Sessions

SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

SUNSETS ON SOUTH MAIN

Triple Fret

SAT, MAY 16, 5:30 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Tom Waskevich @ Opening Weekend

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

All That Glitters @ Opening Weekend

SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, MAY 17, 9:30 P.M.

The 335

SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ 90s vs. 2000s Party

THURS, MAY 16, 9:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

From Ashes to New

SUN, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Joe Nardone Presents: An Evening of Solid Gold including Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Iron Roses @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

Saliva & Drowning Pool @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Dramascream @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Bell Bottom Blues: Live Eric Clapton Experience @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

Nick Tauer Band @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 19, 12:00 P.M.

ABIDE COFFEEHOUSE

So Much Hoped, Buried @ Acoustic LP Release Party

SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

The Dishonest Fiddlers

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

KEYSTONE STAGE

Suburban Downgrade w/ One Revived, Old Daggers, and more

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Tori V

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Doug & Sean

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Ian & Nigel

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

HOTEL ANTHRACITE

Meet Me on Marcie

SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK

The Untouchables

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Johnny Lit

SUN, MAY 19, 5:00 P.M.

CREEKSIDE INN

Heads Up Duo

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Cole Street Band

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

Lindsay Van Gorden

SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Tori V Solo

FRI, MAY 17, 6:30 P.M.

Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio

SAT, MAY 18, 6:30 P.M.

LITZY’S LOUNGE

Jimmy Stranger

THURS, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

Curtain St

SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Gracie Jane Sinclair

THURS, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

Light Weight

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

Reach For The Sky

SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

Hollywoods Nights – The Bob Seger Experience

SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Danny Rebel & The KGB w/ Lunch Trucks

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

THE OFFICE MOUNTAINTOP PUB

Justin Bravo & The Kind

SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.

THe LP’s Acoustic Trio

SUN, MAY 19, 2:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Red Neck Castaway Band – A Tribute to Kenny Chesney @ Party on the Patio

THURS, MAY 16, 7:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 16, 8:30 P.M.

The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 16, 9:30 P.M.

Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

Fuzzy Park @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 17, 8:30 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

Until Sunrise @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 18, 8:30 P.M.

The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 18, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

Jonathan Dressler

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

Dina Hall

SUN, MAY 19, 3:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Humble Frog

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

Stingray’s Whiskey Hill

SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

Triple Fret

SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Dashboard Mary

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

Destination West

SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Andrew Tirado

THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

Snowblind

SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Adam McKinley

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

Jonathan Dressler

SUN, MAY 19, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

Jeanee & Gary

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Mike Baresse

FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave Cupano

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Ken Norton

FRI, MAY 17, 6:30 P.M.

Bob Telefson Band

SAT, MAY 18, 6:30 P.M.

Lighten Up

SUN, MAY 19, 3:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

The Badlees w/ Joe Burke & Co.

SAT, MAY 18, 7:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Weeklings – The Music of the Beatles & More

FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

Boat House Row – Yacht Rock Experience

SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Tom Graham

FRI, MAY 17, 5:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ KENTON

FRI, MAY 17, 10:00 P.M.

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE

SAT, MAY 18, 10:00 P.M.

PEACH POLAROID

SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Mark Nolan Duo @ thejoint53

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Zac Lawless

FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

Tom Riccobono

SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MAY 18, 8:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Chae

SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

