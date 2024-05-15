The outdoor patios are opening, summertime concerts are returning, and you just can’t go wrong with the music lineup in NEPA.
From the Fine Arts Fiesta to brewery grand openings, we scoured all the event listings we could find to concoct a run-down of all the best shows happening in town this weekend, from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.
All venues/events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Elephants Dancing headlines Friday night at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. This high-energy six-piece band out of NEPA combines influences of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop to boast their own fun blend of original music.
by: Gabrielle Lang
FINE ARTS FIESTA
Brendan Brisk Band
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Elephants Dancing
FRI, MAY 17, 7:30 P.M.
–
Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio
SAT, MAY 18, 7:30 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
The Black Layer
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions
SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
SUNSETS ON SOUTH MAIN
Triple Fret
SAT, MAY 16, 5:30 P.M.
OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY
Tom Waskevich @ Opening Weekend
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
All That Glitters @ Opening Weekend
SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Black Tie Stereo
FRI, MAY 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
The 335
SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.
THE MINES UNDERGROUND
DJ Venom X @ 90s vs. 2000s Party
THURS, MAY 16, 9:00 P.M.
WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER
From Ashes to New
SUN, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Joe Nardone Presents: An Evening of Solid Gold including Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
The Iron Roses @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Saliva & Drowning Pool @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dramascream @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bell Bottom Blues: Live Eric Clapton Experience @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nick Tauer Band @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MAY 19, 12:00 P.M.
ABIDE COFFEEHOUSE
So Much Hoped, Buried @ Acoustic LP Release Party
SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Last Call Beautiful
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Dishonest Fiddlers
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
KEYSTONE STAGE
Suburban Downgrade w/ One Revived, Old Daggers, and more
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP
Tori V
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE
Doug & Sean
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ian & Nigel
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
HOTEL ANTHRACITE
Meet Me on Marcie
SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK
The Untouchables
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit
SUN, MAY 19, 5:00 P.M.
CREEKSIDE INN
Heads Up Duo
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cole Street Band
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Lindsay Van Gorden
SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Tori V Solo
FRI, MAY 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio
SAT, MAY 18, 6:30 P.M.
LITZY’S LOUNGE
Jimmy Stranger
THURS, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Curtain St
SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Gracie Jane Sinclair
THURS, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Light Weight
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Reach For The Sky
SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Hollywoods Nights – The Bob Seger Experience
SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Frankie and Toby
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE
Danny Rebel & The KGB w/ Lunch Trucks
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
THE OFFICE MOUNTAINTOP PUB
Justin Bravo & The Kind
SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.
–
THe LP’s Acoustic Trio
SUN, MAY 19, 2:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Red Neck Castaway Band – A Tribute to Kenny Chesney @ Party on the Patio
THURS, MAY 16, 7:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, MAY 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MAY 16, 9:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 18, 9:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jonathan Dressler
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, MAY 19, 3:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Humble Frog
FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Stingray’s Whiskey Hill
SAT, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Dashboard Mary
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Destination West
SAT, MAY 18, 9:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Andrew Tirado
THURS, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Snowblind
SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Adam McKinley
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jonathan Dressler
SUN, MAY 19, 2:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jeanee & Gary
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Mike Baresse
FRI, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave Cupano
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Ken Norton
FRI, MAY 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Bob Telefson Band
SAT, MAY 18, 6:30 P.M.
–
Lighten Up
SUN, MAY 19, 3:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Badlees w/ Joe Burke & Co.
SAT, MAY 18, 7:30 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Weeklings – The Music of the Beatles & More
FRI, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Boat House Row – Yacht Rock Experience
SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Tom Graham
FRI, MAY 17, 5:00 P.M.
BEER BOYS
DJ KENTON
FRI, MAY 17, 10:00 P.M.
–
SUPER DJ RICH STEELE
SAT, MAY 18, 10:00 P.M.
–
PEACH POLAROID
SUN, MAY 19, 4:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Mark Nolan Duo @ thejoint53
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
ORIGINAL POCONO PUB
Zac Lawless
FRI, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono
SAT, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL
DJ Blendmaster5
FRI, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, MAY 18, 8:30 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Chae
SAT, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.