STRAUSSTOWN — The high energy Artimus Pyle Band, performing the hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, comes to the Pat Garrett Amphitheater in Bethel, PA on Saturday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m. The Pat Garrett Band featuring Suzy Dalton is set to open the show.

Finally, a safe space for screaming “Freebird” at the top of your lungs between songs. But more importantly, this show is a tribute to Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the band is led by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Artimus Pyle who was drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977 and from 1987 to 1991.

Artimus Pyle Band, an authentic tribute to the best of Skynyrd including every hit from “Freebird” to “Sweet Home Alabama,” was started by Pyle himself, the drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the height of the band’s career. Pyle has expressed his gratitude, saying, “If it wasn’t for Ronnie, no one would know my name.”

Artimus survived the ill-fated plane that crashed in 1977, claiming the lives of fellow Skynyrd members, lead singer and founder Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and singer Cassie Gaines. This Saturday concert in Bethel was made to celebrate them.

Since his departure from Skynyrd in 1991 , Artimus Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects culminating into one the finest tributes to southern rock royalty. The Artimus Pyle Band is a high energy, true to the music, and true to the era rock group. ABP consists of Pyle on drums, Brad Durden on keys and vocals, Scott Raines and Jerry Lynda on guitar, and Dave Fowler on bass.

This five-piece band is not only a group of friends, but a group with some of the most seasoned musicians in the Southeast. APB delivers hit after hit, night after night, and gives fans the best of Skynyrd with one of men who made it!

Tickets for the June 24 event can be purchased at www.pgamp.com or at the Pat Garrett Sheepskin Shop, located at 8373 PA-183, Bethel, PA across from the Amphitheater. For questions, email info@flagshipmusicproductions.com or call (484) 709-6261.