It’s Memorial Day weekend and the town is alive for the summer with live artists and bands across local venues. Find something awesome happening here in music over the holiday from Thursday, May 25, to Sunday, May 28.
This week’s cover photo: The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty plays Mauch Chunk Opera House on Saturday, May 27 and brings all your favorite Heartbreakers’ hits back onto the stage.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty
SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
Pine Ridge Music Festival
30+ Bands at Memorial Day Jam
FRI, MAY 26, to SUN, MAY 28.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Anthony Picataggio
FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.
Bret Alexander
SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Rooted Impact
FRI, MAY 26, 9:30 P.M.
War Ballad
SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.
Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 26, 8:30 P.M.
The Grunge @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 26, 9:30 P.M.
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 27, 6:00 P.M.
Deuce @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 27, 8:30 P.M.
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Matt Filer
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Acoustic Groove Trio
SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.
Justin Skylar
SUN, MAY 28, 3:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 27, 2:00 P.M.
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MAY 28, 2:00 P.M.
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MAY 28, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
Kartune
FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.
DJ Nino Blanco
SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
Marhevka Family Benefit
SUN, MAY 28, 1:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Solar Circuit, Microwave, and Newpy Hundo
FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.
Death Valley Dreams
SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
DJ Will Vinsko
FRI, MAY 26, 6:30 P.M.
Gone Crazy
SAT, MAY 27, 6:30 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
OTEP
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Jagged Little Thrill @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
Strawberry Jam
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Eddie Appnel
FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.
Dashboard Mary
SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gracie J. Sinclair
THURS, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
Emo Night – Mac Miller
FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.
Leighann & Company
SAT, MAY 27, 9:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Tony Alosi
THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
Erin McClelland
FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.
Andrew Moses
SAT, MAY 27, 6:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
Running in Flip-Flops & Alex Stanilla @ Big Break Takeover
FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.
Mount Airy Casino
CC Music @ Summer Kick-Off Party
FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Sweet Peppers and The Long Hots @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.
Wine Creek Event Center
The Gaslight Anthem
THURS, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
Celebrating Billy Joel
SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Roy and Mike Williams @ Pizza Jam
THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
Jeremy Burke @ Saturday Sessions
SAT, MAY 27, 3:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
THURS, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Heads Up Duo
THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.
Room 108
FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.
Kartune
SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.
Shaker Jones
SUN, MAY 28, 2:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Larry Fleet
SUN, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Garden Groove
FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Ian Kirk
FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.
Mark Fahad
SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.