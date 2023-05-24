It’s Memorial Day weekend and the town is alive for the summer with live artists and bands across local venues. Find something awesome happening here in music over the holiday from Thursday, May 25, to Sunday, May 28.

This week’s cover photo: The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty plays Mauch Chunk Opera House on Saturday, May 27 and brings all your favorite Heartbreakers’ hits back onto the stage.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Pine Ridge Music Festival

30+ Bands at Memorial Day Jam

FRI, MAY 26, to SUN, MAY 28.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Anthony Picataggio

FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.

Bret Alexander

SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Rooted Impact

FRI, MAY 26, 9:30 P.M.

War Ballad

SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 26, 8:30 P.M.

The Grunge @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 26, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 27, 6:00 P.M.

Deuce @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 27, 8:30 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Matt Filer

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Acoustic Groove Trio

SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.

Justin Skylar

SUN, MAY 28, 3:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 27, 2:00 P.M.

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MAY 28, 2:00 P.M.

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MAY 28, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

Kartune

FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Marhevka Family Benefit

SUN, MAY 28, 1:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Solar Circuit, Microwave, and Newpy Hundo

FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.

Death Valley Dreams

SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

DJ Will Vinsko

FRI, MAY 26, 6:30 P.M.

Gone Crazy

SAT, MAY 27, 6:30 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

OTEP

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Jagged Little Thrill @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

Strawberry Jam

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Eddie Appnel

FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MAY 27, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gracie J. Sinclair

THURS, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

Emo Night – Mac Miller

FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.

Leighann & Company

SAT, MAY 27, 9:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Tony Alosi

THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

Erin McClelland

FRI, MAY 26, 6:00 P.M.

Andrew Moses

SAT, MAY 27, 6:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

Running in Flip-Flops & Alex Stanilla @ Big Break Takeover

FRI, MAY 26, 7:00 P.M.

Mount Airy Casino

CC Music @ Summer Kick-Off Party

FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Sweet Peppers and The Long Hots @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.

Wine Creek Event Center

The Gaslight Anthem

THURS, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

Celebrating Billy Joel

SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Roy and Mike Williams @ Pizza Jam

THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

Jeremy Burke @ Saturday Sessions

SAT, MAY 27, 3:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

THURS, MAY 25, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Heads Up Duo

THURS, MAY 25, 6:00 P.M.

Room 108

FRI, MAY 26, 9:00 P.M.

Kartune

SAT, MAY 27, 9:30 P.M.

Shaker Jones

SUN, MAY 28, 2:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Larry Fleet

SUN, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Garden Groove

FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ian Kirk

FRI, MAY 26, 8:00 P.M.

Mark Fahad

SAT, MAY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.