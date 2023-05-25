This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Brian DiMattia. He’s an Assistant Instructor and sales rep at Wilkes-Barre MMA and is the Creator of popular Facebook Food review page: DiMattia’s Food Fight. In this episode Brian shares his journey to sobriety and how he turned his life around after being addicted to various drugs. When Brian discovered a passion for MMA and fitness, it changed his life both personally and professionally.

In this episode, Bill Corcoran and Brian DiMattia discuss succumbing to addiction, getting sober, sweet sauce pizza, discovering MMA, his relationship with food, and everything in between throughout his journey so far. Check out this powerful episode of #OnTheStacks in the video below:

The Sobering Truth About Addiction, Discovering MMA, and Becoming A Foodie | Ep.159: Brian DiMattia