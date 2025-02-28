”Decapitation Day” is former professor, book lover, and accomplished author William Patrick Martin’s first work of fiction.

MECHANICSBURG — Sunbury Press just published post-apocalyptic science fiction novel, Decapitation Day, written by William Patrick Martin, originally from Moscow, Pennsylvania.

The new book explores the dangers of authoritarianism and artificial intelligence. Martin imagines a near-future America where three genetically enhanced teenagers are on the run from an amoral, despotic U.S. president, as well as an army of AI robots determined to destroy humanity.

Their only ally is Ginger Rogers, a sentient AI robot fashioned after the iconic Hollywood star. Ginger is forced to hide them off the grid, where they grow into world-class inventors, athletes, and all-around wunderkinds.

“I’ve tried to create a high-stakes adventure with relatable characters who struggle to survive in one isolated place after another,” said Martin.

To save them, Ginger hides the teens in remote locations to protect them in the Susquehannock Forest of North Central Pennsylvania, the Quiet Zone in West Virginia, and the 100 Miles of Wilderness in Maine. On the run, the story also takes the characters to Coudersport and Orangeville, Pa.

“A lot of my books involve remote places,” explained Martin in a phone interview with The Weekender. “Growing up in Moscow, even Madisonville,for a while I lived there, and I guess I felt comfortable writing about that sort of thing for the settings.”

As for what inspired this novel, much of it is based on true fears in our world today. Between the surge of artificial intelligence and the turbulent state of the nation, it can feel like humankind is hanging in the balance. AI is a game changer for everything we’ve come to know, so Martin decided to take a swing at it himself.

“I certainly want people to see this near future as connected to our present realities and hopefully change course in some ways to avoid a dystopian future,” said Martin.

Although Martin has previously authored seven books, this is his first work of fiction and it’s been a gratifying experience.

“I’ve always been a fan of dystopian novels,” said Martin. “The Road, The Handmaid’s Tale — I guess I’ve always wanted to join the club.”

His previous books were reference books, books of quotations, literary guides, and wordless picture books. So, with Decapitation Day, he truly got the chance to flex his imagination to make a powerful statement in a different way.

“This was a big departure for me. It’s something I always wanted to do, and I just feel more attached to it than any of the other books because there’s nothing quite like making a story from scratch,” he said.

This fast-paced work of cinematic writing follows Hua, Ganesh, and Molefi as they come of age, discover their unique abilities, and face an AI apocalypse. Their AI companion, Ginger, represents the boundless potential of artificial intelligence and its capacity for good, even as other bots plot to destroy humanity.

“Someone acquired Ginger Rogers, the AI, to genetically engineer a white master race, but he didn’t realize she was sentient,” Martin explained.

Defying her maker’s wishes, Ginger decided to make half of the cohort children of color, including main characters who are Chinese, African, and Indian. This book is not just for teens either, everyone will find someone to identify with here.

Martin’s book can appeal to a wide audience – including both adults and young adults across many backgrounds. Aside from Ginger, the main characters are teenagers and most of the action takes place when they are 18 years old.

Ginger Rogers is Martin’s personal favorite character in the rollercoaster of action and suspense that makes up Decapitation Day. She’s named after the iconic Hollywood star and looks like her too! Although Ginger is a machine, she possesses a moral compass and acts as a guardian angel, upholding the idea that technology can also be a positive force in an uncertain world.

“I think the book is anchored in the idea that people are resilient and resourceful. No matter what, they will find a way to survive,” said Martin.

William Patrick Martin has worked for several Pa. state agencies and was a professor at Temple University and Monmouth University. Before Decapitation Day, he edited four quotation books and wrote three best-book guides. Martin’s literary guides and quotation books are part of the collections of many libraries, including Harvard, Yale, Oxford, and many Pennsylvania college libraries.

“In my other books, I’ve used writing to educate readers and illuminate social justice issues. Decapitation Day was written in the same spirit, but mostly to stimulate the imagination,” said Martin.

Martin graduated from North Pocono School District, Bloomsburg University (BA in Psychology), Shippensburg University (MS in Journalism), and Temple University (Ed.D.)

He said, “My wife Marianne and I met at Bloomsburg University, got married there and then decided to move to Mechanicsburg.” They now have two children and two grandchildren and just celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Now retired, Martin operates an online bookstore, Zabby Books, through Amazon and eBay, using the money to travel and support his passion for writing. He and Marianne have visited every continent except Antarctica.

Sunbury Press published Decapitation Day under its Hellbender Books imprint on January 15. The publisher is local to Martin in Mechanicsburg and has published two other books of his years ago.

Decapitation Day will be available in most brick-and-mortar bookstores and is already for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble. Sunbury Press, and more.

Martin also said he wrote this book with the possibility that there could be a sequel, although a follow-up cannot yet just be confirmed.

Dive into this post-apocalyptic world on the edge of tomorrow, with hellish robots, genetically-engineered humans, and more nightmarish adventure to discover from the poignant mind of William Patrick Martin.