STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater is proud to present the latest exhibition at the Gallery at 530 Main, “All About Music.”

Running from Feb. 22 to April 5, this event celebrates the deep connection between music and visual art, featuring over 75 area artists.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., welcoming art enthusiasts, music lovers, and the community to experience this inspiring collection. Regular gallery hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

Located in the heart of the Poconos in Downtown Stroudsburg, the Gallery continues to grow as a must-visit destination for art lovers and cultural enthusiasts. The “All About Music” exhibition invites the community to explore the intersection of sound and visual expression, showcasing a wide range of artistic interpretations inspired by music.

Since its launch in December 2024, the Gallery at 530 Main has quickly become a thriving artistic hub in downtown Stroudsburg. Sarah Collier, Events Coordinator for the Sherman Theater, shared her excitement about the gallery’s success in a press release shared with The Weekender.

“The response to the Gallery at 530 Main has been incredible since it opened. Each weekend, Gallery volunteers have welcomed a steady stream of visitors, and artwork has found new homes with buyers who truly appreciate the talent on display here. It’s been especially exciting to showcase so many artists from the Poconos, many who have never exhibited here before, giving them a new platform to share their work with residents of the community and tourists alike,” said Collier.

Jack Swersie, head of the Gallery’s committee and an artist in the show, emphasized the exceptional talent represented.

“As an artist myself and one of several people responsible for curating shows at the Gallery at 530 Main, I am more than proud to be among the scores of talented area artists represented in our upcoming ‘All About Music’ exhibition. We, at the Gallery, strive to present the best of the best when it comes to the artwork in our shows, and this exhibition will surely live up to our efforts,” added Swersie.

For more information about the exhibition or the Gallery, email gallery@shermantheater.com or follow the gallery’s social media pages.

Founded in 1929, the Sherman Theater is not only a historic local theater but also a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering diverse arts experiences in the Poconos.