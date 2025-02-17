Fourth on the Farm offers an inclusive environment for artists and festival-goers alike to connect over the arts, culture, and food!

Fourth on the Farm hosts a full lineup of all-original music as well as their annual farm-to-table dinner on Friday, July 4.

With 60 acres and a capacity of only 500 people, Fourth on the Farm aims to provide a comfortable boutique-type experience for festival goers.

QUAKERTOWN — Hog Wild Productions and Morgan Creek Farms announced the lineup for the 11th Annual Fourth on the Farm running from July 4 through July 6, 2025 at Morgan Creek Farms.

Fourth on the Farm offers an intimate festival experience focused on top notch talent in a wholesome, welcoming environment. Coming off a sold-out year in 2024, this year’s event will feature two days of groovy music spread across five stages on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, with an intimate farm-to-table dinner on Friday evening.

As the venue is a a 3rd generation fully-functional pig farm producing organically grown vegetables and sustainably raised meat for the local community, the event always carries a pig-related theme, and this year is no different with a retro-inspired concept led by Austin Porcine: The International Hog of Mystery!

Fourth on the Farm draws in musicians from all over the country, along with the region’s hottest rising acts, with a strong emphasis on curating a wide variety of all-original music.

Tickets for the event and more information can be found at HogWildProductions.com. With a limited capacity and a jam-packed lineup fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.Tickets for last year’s 10th Annual Fourth on the Farm sold out, and ticket pricing will go up as the event gets closer.

FRIDAY LINEUP:

Kicking off the weekend on the main stage, Lehigh Valley locals Richard will be bringing their tasty jams for an extended two-hour set on Friday afternoon. Richard describes themselves as “psychedelic jam fusion” with a cosmic blend of sounds and influences designed to send the audience into orbit.

Following Richard, and keeping in the tradition of kicking off FOTF with a wholesome fulfilling meal for all ticket-holders, Morgan Creek Farms will host their catered farm-to-table dinner Friday evening with a special dinner set in the barn, featuring Callum. Maryland-based Callum is an 18 year-old singer/songwriter who credits synesthesia for her ability to create original music that looks and sounds right to her, blending elements of indie pop, folk, jazz, and R&B.

Fourth on the Farm has always put a focus on giving artists the space and time to really dig into their musical catalog, and Friday’s three-hour long headlining main stage slot will do just that for Indiana based jam quartet, Dizgo. Returning for their second FOTF performance, Dizgo has been touring across the country and has catapulted to the top of the jam scene.

In the barn on Friday night, LA-based electronic producer Smigonaut will be performing a rare live set, backed by Philly’s own, ZONE Drums, sitting in on the kit. Smigonaut is a producer and DJ who combines the power of bass-heavy electronic music with the finesse of jazz and hip-hop to create a sound that is refined and psychedelic yet playful and fun. You can also expect to see ZONE Drums holding it down throughout the weekend sitting in with a variety of artists as FOTF’s Artist-At-Large for 2025.

Rounding out the first night of FOTF will be west-coast based vinyl DJ Same DNA spinning his eclectic collection of deep cuts and disco grooves for a late-night dance party in the gold themed “Studio 69”.

SATURDAY LINEUP:

After some special Saturday morning surprises for Farm Fam ticket holders, the musical lineup kicks off on the pond stage with the jazz/funk fusion sounds of Odyssey Lab led by Philadelphia based saxophonist/composer, Mike LaBombard.

Next up on the main stage will be Kyle Sparkman, who has been gaining much traction recently in the Philly music scene. Kyle is on a mission to pollute the world’s hearts and minds with an accessibly groovy brand of guitar-driven rock that blends funk, jazz, psychedelia, and more.

Rounding out the local flavor on Saturday afternoon will be Maggie Mae, Philadelphia’s Queen of funky female-fronted folk, soul, and rock & roll that will have you feeling the funk!

Hailing all the way from Georgia to grace the main stage mid-afternoon on Saturday will be up-and-coming jammers Underground Springhouse. Exploring reggae, country, and funk influences within a rock ‘n roll context, Underground Springhouse has crafted a genre-bending catalog that takes listeners from beaches to back roads with ear-worm hooks and head-bobbing grooves.

Then, launching us into an electric evening of energetic jams, will be Oregon’s own Yak Attack with a sunset pond stage set that is sure to turn up the energy. Founded in 2013, the band has built buzz on the strength of its live shows and the instant connection its music makes with new listeners.

Headlining the main stage on Saturday night is Solar Circuit with a two-hour long high-energy, jam packed set that is sure to get you groovin’! Solar Circuit have become FOTF regulars, playing Morgan Creek Farms more than any other venue, even hosting their own weekend-long Strange Soiree festival there. Solar has become synonymous with FOTF and is sure to deliver a (inter)stellar performance in this headlining slot.

Taking the barn stage following Solar will be powerhouse on the keys, Jason Leech, with his unique blend of live EDM. Jason has been studying, performing, and teaching music for most of his life and his approach to performing is intended to change the way people experience pianos and electronic music.

Rounding out the night, into the wee hours of the morning, will be another FOTF regular, Discowolfe, with a specially curated Discowolfe and Friends late night silent disco woodland experience that will make you randy baby, yeah!

Through their work, Hog Wild Production aims to provide platforms that nurture community, support artists and feed the creative spirit in us all. Hog Wild is dedicated to curating inclusive experiences that inspire creativity, are uplifting and empowering, and cultivate a sense of connection among individuals from all walks of life.