PLAINS – Ready to take center stage and showcase your vocal prowess to Luzerne County?

The stage is set, the spotlight awaits and the hunt is on for the next singing sensation! CASA of Luzerne County is searching for one singer per high school or Performing Arts Program in Luzerne County to compete in NEPA Sings – Performing Arts Edition for a chance to sing your way to a $1000 cash grand prize.

NEPA Sings is an electrifying singing competition focused on highlighting local talent while raising funds to support CASA of Luzerne County’s mission to give a voice to children in the dependency court system in Luzerne County. Last year contestants sang to the panel of judges and a sold-out crowd at the Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre.

Do you have what it takes to impress the esteemed panel of judges with your vocal skills? NEPA Sings is your platform to show em’ what you’ve got. The talent show returns to the Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating complete the registration form at luzernecasa.org/nepasings. CASA seeks one singer from each school or program so please include the school staff or program staff member who is referring the contestant.

There will be prizes for the top two finalists as well as the Fan Favorite, which will be voted for the night of the broadcast. There will also be a $500 prize awarded to the school or program with the most “buzz”. This competition truly demonstrates youth giving back to youth and supporting important programs the United States of America.

CASA of Luzerne County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met. Currently, more than 500 Luzerne County children are in foster care.

Please call the CASA office at (570) 855-2247 or visit luzernecasa.org to learn more.