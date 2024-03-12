Guests of Briggs Blues Farm have the option to camp on the expansive farmland for a weekend of blues music and easygoing fun.

NESCOPECK — Briggs Farm Blues Festival draws thousands of music fans together to experience the collision of genuine deep rooted blues alongside the rockin’ variety of contemporary blues music. The festival returns July 11, 12, and 13.

Since 1998, the 450 acre farm near Berwick has welcomed some of the biggest names in the world of blues and American roots music. Each July, Briggs Farm opens its fields and forests to an ever-growing horde of loyal weekend warriors who love music and spending time together on the farm.

Richard Briggs, founder of Briggs Farm Blues Festival said, ”We see a lot of old faces every year at Briggs, it’s a tradition for a lot of people.”

On top of providing a great outdoor music venue, Briggs Farm Blues Festival always has a world class lineup. It goes without saying that 2024 is pure gold!

SATURDAY, JULY 13, MAIN STAGE LINEUP:

Uncle Lucius will headline Saturday’s show! “Keep the Wolves Away,” their most famous song, appeared on the hit TV show, Yellowstone. Uncle Lucius, an Austin-based band, delivers a fusion of classic rock, blues, and country with a Lone Star twist. The video for Keep the Wolves Away has 150 million views and recalls the story of the lead singers father, who was severely inured in a chemical accident on a tanker ship in Galveston Bay. The “wolves” in the song are an allusion to all the things that pursue us, from hunger to bill collectors, sorrow, depression, and addiction. It’s a powerful song, but it’s only a small part of what makes the band Uncle Lucius so enduring. Renowned for their high energy live performances, Uncle Lucius engages the crowd and inspires them to stand up, to live, laugh, and dance under the big sky, wherever you are.

North Mississippi Allstars is a dynamic blues-rock band who unearths the soul of the Mississippi hill country with every beat. Led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, their electrifying performances fuse tradition with modern energy. A raw, authentic sound redefines American roots music under their musical guidance. The bands 13th album “Set Sail” was nominated for a Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2021. North Mississippi Allstars continues to display remarkable variety, melding the traditional and futuristic, the old and the new. The band seamlessly weaves the improvisational present to a historic past. It’s a gritty combination that the folks who love Briggs Farm will recognize as true enduring blues.

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel is a mix of musical royalty and road tested rock ’n’ roll veterans. The star is Duane Betts, son of legendary Allman Brother Dickey Betts. If people can really be compared to fruit, Duane didn’t fall far from the tree. He’s a story-driven guitar slinger who learned music at the feet of the Allman Brothers, literally. Having Dickey Betts for a father and guitar god Duane Allman for a namesake would be enough to make a kid ditch any thoughts of becoming a guitarist and embark on a different career. For a while, Duane did that. But the electric guitar was imprinted in his DNA and the crowd at Briggs Farm better hang on tight as Duane Betts and his new band, Palmetto Motel, sear the air with an electric sound all their own.

GA-20 is a throwback blues guitar duo channeling the spirit of Chicago blues! GA-20 keeps things simple and fierce with scything, growling riffs and driving grooves. GA-20’s blistering boogies and defiant vocals shot them to the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. They’re a big deal, a big sound, and Briggs Farm will marvel as this Boston based band delivers a raucous revival of traditional blues.

Katie Henry may be a young artist, but scratch the surface and you’ll find the likes of John Lee Hooker and Janis Joplin. Katie Henry broke into the New York City blues scene like a lightning bolt. She’s since raced through career milestones at a rocket pace and shows no signs of slowing down. She’ll open the Main Stage Saturday and will grace the Back Porch Stage as well.

FRIDAY, JULY 12, MAIN STAGE LINEUP:

Joanne Shaw Taylor headlines Friday’s show at Briggs Farm Blues Fest! Born to be a rock star, Taylor was raised in the Black Country of England—think Robert Plant, Joh Bonham, and Beverly Knight. Taylor started playing guitar at age 8, diving head first into B.B. King, Robert Johnson, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. At age 16, Taylor was asked to tour with Dave Steward of the Eurythmics, and the rest is history. Joe Bonamassa produced Taylor’s most recent album, “Nobody’s Fool.” Taylor has become one of the most sought after blues-rock guitarists in the world and has cemented herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer is the new generation of guitar shredder. He broke into the music world early and some of the most prominent musicians of our time have taken notice. Musicians like Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, and Warren Haynes have performed with the young rocker. More mainstream artists like Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Slash have also performed with Taz. He’s hard not to notice. From Broadway to Briggs Farm, Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer is one show guaranteed to rock!

Albert Cummings has a soulful and explosive approach to blues, rock, and country that has landed him on stages all over the world. He’s been a favorite on the festival scene since the early 2000’s, often headlining his own gigs in Europe. Cummings is known to blues enthusiasts as a stylistic shapeshifter whose grip on classic blues keeps his musical roots firmly planted while he experiments with other styles, molding them into something new. Stylistically, there’s not much Albert Cummings can’t do with the blues as his vehicle.

Eliza Neals is hailed as the “last of the Motown trained Detroit soul singers.” That hard-hitting Detroit sound and her dynamic stage presence showcase her enormous vocals attracting a wide range of listeners, young and old. She’s a rockstar of the blues, heavily decorated, and ready to show the world what a queen of blues music can do at Briggs Farm!

THURSDAY, JULY 11TH, BRIGGS PRE-PARTY KICKS OFF FROM THE BACK PORCH STAGE!

Thursday night at Briggs Farm is a rockin’ fun experience. The festival is fully open, with arts vendors, food vendors, and music that brings the dancers to their feet.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is the headliner for Thursday’s show! Though they’re only a trio, this band lives up to their name with thick, bass-heavy, blues guitar and growling vocals that verge on animalistic. Add some muscular but minimal drumming and the metallic percussive scratch of a washboard and something magical happens, a restyling of rural blues, honky tonk, and country. The Thursday crowd at Briggs is always ready to dance and dance hard. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is guaranteed to whip em’ into a foot stompin’ frenzy!

Swampcandy is a gritty deep blues trio that’s been to Briggs before. Watching Swampcandy play is a bit like watching a train crashing off a cliff, but the rope that catches the crowd is highly developed musicality attached to a primal beat.

The Mighty Susquehannas are a fan favorite at Briggs Farm. They’re an ensemble of local musicians with a focused style of “river funk,” blending the jam band, alternative rock, and funky blues into a refreshing soundscape. It’s a sound as unique as their namesake, the mighty river that runs through this beautiful region.

The Back Porch Stage is rockin’ throughout the entire festival.

BACK PORCH ARTISTS INCLUDE: Uptown Music Collective, Teddy Young and the Aces, Max Kaplan and the Magics, Katie Henry, Guitar Zack, Blues Reincarnation Project, Frankie Boy and the Blues Express, Mark “Muleman” Massey with the Cornlickers, and Lonnie Shields.

If there’s one way to squeeze every minute out of the Briggs Farm experience, it’s by camping. The sprawling farm offers wide open spaces with more than enough room for RV’s, cars, vans, and tents. ADA campsites available. All camping is primitive, no hook-ups. On-site showers and hand washing stations, porta potties and private (for purchase) porta potties make the festival easy.

Non-campers have many hotels to choose from in the area, but Comfort Inn in West Hazleton will give Briggs Farm fans a discount for staying there.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival is just a few miles off Interstate 80 and 30 minutes south of Wilkes Barre and 25 minutes east of Bloomsburg.

On-site camping, a vendor marketplace, a variety of delicious food, and beer sales from Berwick Brewing round out this unique destination. Canopies (small sun shelters) welcome. Private Portta Potties available to purchase. Patrons can bring their own beverages (no glass bottles), coolers, and snacks. They encourage guests be good patrons of the festival and support food vendors.

Free Parking. No dogs. Kids 12 and under are free.

The big blues celebration is back! This festival is open to all ages, and families are welcome. Read all about Gabrielle Lang’s experience at Briggs Blues Farm Festival in summer 2023.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for Briggs Farm Blues Festivla on July 11, 12, and 13. Tickets are also available at the gate day-of-show. More information and ticket purchasing options can be found at briggsfarm.com.