WILKES-BARRE — On March’s Third Friday in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Marquis Art and Frame Second Floor Gallery hosts an exhibition of six local female artists with “International Women’s Day – Celebrating Female Artists.”

The show features recent works by Sharon Hourigan, Ellen Jamolkowski, Judith Lynn Keats, Naomi Martin, Therese Rogers, and Lois Pluskey.

The art exhibition opens Friday, March 15, with an opening reception from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The collection, perfect for Women’s History Month, will remain on display through April 26.

Marquis Art & Frame provides an extensive selection of art materials for all ages and skill levels to the Northeastern Pennsylvania region. The location also features a framing department, in addition to their second floor gallery where the establishment features outstanding work from local and regional artists.

To stop in and see the exhibition after the opening reception, regular gallery hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free store-side parking is available.