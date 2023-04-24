It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party.

Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit?

The Wolfpack Players present, “Clue: On Stage!” Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium at 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains, PA 18705.

Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Tickets are available day of the show $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for students, cash only please. For more information, please call: 570-826-7111, ext 5201 or email alyons@wbasd.k12.pa.us.

“Clue” is directed by Wolfpack Players Drama Club Advisor/Director, Alice Y. Lyons.

***

Clue Cast List: