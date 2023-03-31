The popcorn ballpit, designed by a local artist, is among the many creative art installations you can pose in front of at Electric City Selfie.

DICKSON CITY — Electric City Selfie celebrates its grand opening Saturday, April 1 at the Viewmont Mall. Co-founded by business owners Lynsey Noel Lastauskas and Ann Sparacino, this creative space is so much more than simply a home for selfies.

The space is a crossover between photography studio and art installation. Some of the scenes on display, including the popcorn ballpit and eye-catching murals, were designed by local artists.

Whether you’re a bubblegum princess or a brooding goth, there’s a photogenic spot here with your name on it. Features include a 360 Photo Booth, a Confetti Room, and eight colorful dressing rooms — each with their own individual, colorful style.

Taking a tour of the refreshed space myself, what the new co-owners have accomplished with the long-time-lonely storefront is breathtaking. There’s so much imagination and whimsy poured into each and every scene. Not to mention, the creative studio is HUGE, spanning the whole area of what was once The Gap and Baby Gap (if I’m not mistaken) and providing endless possibilities for development.

The business-owners plan to change selfie scenes throughout the year, always adding new installations for holidays, events, collaborations, and just for the fun of it. There will always be something new to see.

Electric City Selfie is the outcome of an analytical brain teaming up with creative brain to create something extra special for everybody. Ann Sparacino and Lynsey Noel put their heads together to unveil this photography haven to NEPA.

Taking over the selfie studio happened literally overnight. Sparacino happened to step into the previous studio on the day before it closed its door.

“When I found out it was closing, I thought — we have to keep this place open, this place is great!” said Sparacino. “I’m not a business owner, but I felt compelled to look into it further. Then, I teamed up with Lynsey who’s a photographer — and it kind of just happened really quickly.”

Lynsey Noel and Ann Sparacino took over in mid-February 2023 and officially unveil the fully reinvented business on Saturday, April 1 at its Grand Opening across from Forever 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All entries to Electric City Selfie will be $5 off, the first 50 kids will get a goodie bag, and there will be Disney princesses from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“I want all photographers, amateurs and pros, to come use it and have fun.” said Lynsey Noel. “It’s very different than a traditional, standard studio. It’s an experience where you can have fun. There’s items kids can touch, feel, and play with. And, it’s fun for adults too! We did a bachelorette party this past weekend — there’s a lot of variety!”

The flexible studio is useful for both adults and children. You can come to take Mother’s Day photos, professional LinkedIn headshots, or a trendy high-end photoshoot. Electric City Selfie even hosts parties for all ages in two creative rooms.

“It is what you make it here,” said Ann Sparacino. “There’s so much flexibility!”

The restored studio is family business and a predominantly a women-run one at that. Lynsey Noel’s mother, Kimberly Lastauskas, helps out around the studio and Ann Sparacino’s daughters, Samantha and Siena, will be their first two employees. “We love that we’re both moms. Our kiddos both go to Abington and they’ll be helping us out at the store.” said Lynsey Noel.

Come see what they’ve done with the place at Electric City Selfie’s Grand Opening Saturday, April 1, with raffles, deals, and other excitement throughout the day to kickoff the new business. They look forward to collaborating with local artists and businesses and growing the imaginative space to its full potential.