“School of Rock: The Musical” opens March 17 at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre

DURYEA — Phoenix Performing Arts Centre presents “SCHOOL OF ROCK: The Musical” at their Duryea theater. This cast of kids and young adults are ready to take the stage on opening day, March 17, and ROCK OUT!

This musical is appropriate for the whole family. The production is based on the hilarious hit movie “School of Rock” starring Jack Black.

Follow Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Phoenix Performing Arts Centre’s “School of Rock: The Musical” set to take the stage with a cast of local kids and young adults starting March 17 in Duryea, PA.

The production’s youth actors and young adults perform every night with roof-raising energy. Expect plenty of rock music, dance numbers, and “Sticking it to the Man”!

This musical is both family-friendly and cool. Attendees are bound to enjoy killer songs, fun laughs, and great acting. You won’t want to miss this fun show with a well-practiced local cast!

“School of Rock: The Musical” at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre starts Friday, March 17 with weekend shows through Sunday, March 26. Friday and Saturday shows go on at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee performances will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Phoenix Performing Arts Centre opened in May 2008 to bring theater productions to the community that are engaging, high-quality, and inclusive. The theater at 409 Main St in Duryea prides themselves on providing the best possible experience at the best possible price. They teach their students all aspects of theatre, both on and off the stage, and encourage them to reach for the stars.

Come out to stick it to the man and support the local arts with Phoenix PAC! Tickets are $10 at the door or call the box office at 570-457-3589 to make a reservation. Seating is limited.

Written By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com