Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Director

Now that you have learned about 21 of the 23 Oscar categories, let’s now discuss the people who need to oversee the creative process: the directors. While producers have some creative input and guide the process of making a film from start to finish, it is the director who needs to have some expertise in each and every filmmaking discipline. They are the ones who are always on set and need to keep the shoot steady. If they do a good enough job in this role, they just might be nominated for this award, the Oscar for achievement in directing.

Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the greatest directors in history, and he is back in competition at the Oscars for his most personal film, “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg had to be honest with his past in order to make this film. The result was not his most visually stunning work, but certainly a picture with a lot of heart and style. “The Fabelmans” is a nice celebration of creative ambition and how it enhances and degrades a person’s relationship with their family. Spielberg knows this specific story better than anyone.

Martin McDonagh teamed up with his most frequent collaborators and created “The Banshees of Inisherin.” From what I understand, McDonagh created an atmosphere more closely reflecting a theater production than a typical film set. He mixed that vibe with the stunning landscapes of Ireland, a quirky script, brilliant performances and an attention to detail that is the sign of a master. After being snubbed for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a few years back, McDonagh’s vision is now being recognized.

After building up a reputation across the sea as a cutting satirist, Ruben Östlund took to the director’s chair once more to bring “Triangle of Sadness” to life. While not a technical masterclass, Östlund’s film has a unique aesthetic that other filmmakers would have trouble replicating. He wrangled a large ensemble cast to bring his script to life, never focusing on one character for an unnecessarily long time. Some may not like this style, but I appreciate Östlund’s ability to change point of view while also keeping the ship steady.

Todd Field returned to directing after 16 years, molding “Tár” with exquisite precision. Like Field’s other films, “Tár” is slow and brooding and features a host of excellent performances. Field really does have a knack for developing characters and sharing his vision with actors. He is one of the premier indie filmmakers in the business, but the infrequency of the work makes him something of a curiosity. Whenever Todd Field is directing a new film, it’s a moment. “Tár” is no exception.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as “Daniels” are the most unlikely of best director nominees. Their days of creating absurdist music videos are long gone, as they have now stepped fully into their auteur phase. Despite their new credibility, Daniels have not put their humor to rest. In fact, they have doubled down on their roots and brought “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to life. Their film, one that has a little something to say about everything and nothing, is seen by many as the filmmaking achievement of the year. We may be on the way to see these two nerdy fellows take the Oscar stage, and I can’t wait to see it.

This has been quite the year for best director. Five years ago, no one would have believed that the directors of the “Turn Down For What” music video and the most accomplished American director of all-time would be pitted against each other, but here we are. Five distinct visions from six distinct filmmakers, all with a different and broad appreciation for their craft. A wise person once said “To direct is to wear many filmmaking hats.” These nominees prove that adage to be true.

