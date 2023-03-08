Sugar Plum Chocolates in Forty Fort designs, ships, and sells chocolates nationwide. This month, this sweet powerhouse celebrates their 28th Anniversary in the chocolate business. In March 1995, founder Frann Edley opened her first Sugar Plum Chocolates store in Wilkes-Barre.

Within just a few years the company grew rapidly and Sugar Plum Chocolates began selling online and looking beyond local. The business quickly outgrew their brick-and-mortar stores and, in 2002, Sugar Plum Chocolates moved to its current factory in Forty Fort, PA.

Today, this female-founded chocolate company continues focusing on the bigger chocolatey picture. They sell online, they offer curbside pickup (make a note of that!), and they even make candy ingredients for other companies too! Sugar Plum Chocolates is truly a one-stop-shop for all things sweet and snacky.

Edley is passionate about what she does. What began as a hobby, grew into a business that just keeps expanding. Edley’s go-to motto is, “For every breakdown, there’s a breakthrough” and that mantra has certainly lent to big success for our local chocolate factory.

The company prides itself on creating all the chocolatey favorites you crave, like chocolate-covered popcorn, lavish gift baskets, chocolate-covered chips, but also…Sugar Plum Chocolates presents one-of-a-kind products you won’t find anywhere else.

Their unique Chocolate Heart Pizza, with an included mallet to break off pieces, was recently featured on The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna for Valentine’s Day candies.

They also offer a truffle box in a shape of a wine bottle that includes champagne, amaretto, and other liquor-flavored chocolate truffles. Even the Easter Specials offer something different, like their very own Chocolate Zombie Bunny!

“We try to stay ahead of the trend and be really creative with the products we make,” said Rachel Pugh, Marketing Communications Manager of Sugar Plum Chocolates.

Neil Edley, Frann’s son, has been working at Sugar Plum Chocolates since high school and become Chief Innovation Officer there. Rachel Pugh says he really brings his eye for creative innovations in culinary, products, and packaging.

Sugar Plum Chocolates think different in terms of treats and they doesn’t stop at simply chocolate either — they offer gifts and goodies of all kinds. And everything, I repeat everything, is hand-crafted. From roasting the nuts to wrapping the gifts, everything is done by hand at their Forty Fort factory.

They also recently launched “Damn, Man” Snacks to provide other goodies offering snacks like jerky, nuts, and other other products under a more masculine brand. The sister company launched over a year ago through Sugar Plum Chocolates, and took off with its own audience.

Sugar Plum Chocolates is proud to be a strong community member. Frann and her clan will use their success to continue giving back and supporting organizations dear to their hearts, such as their upcoming candy sale to fundraiser for Huntington’s disease foundation.

Check out Sugar Plum Chocolates online or pick-up directly at their Forty Fort factory to celebrate their 28th year in business and get a “little taste of happiness.”