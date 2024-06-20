In addition to the parade, the NEPA PrideFest Royale Pageant 2024 will be held at The Hilton in Scranton on Saturday, June 22.

WILKES-BARRE — Rainbow Alliance brings PrideFest 2024: Love Out Loud to celebrate love, identity, and equality in Downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, June 23.

All are invited to come honor and support our diverse community! The parade kicks off at 12:00 p.m. followed by a full day of live entertainment, local food and craft vendors, and more until 4:00 p.m.

The 18th Annual PrideFest’s presenting sponsor is The Wright Center for Community Health.

Over these years, the NEPA celebration has become a part of a long history of nationwide Pride fests and marches honoring the Stonewall Riots of 1969. These vibrant festivities recognize the progress achieved by LGBTQ+ pioneers who spoke out against injustice and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ equality under the law.

The official 2024 parade sponsor is In This Together NEPA.

The night before the parade, on June 22, is the NEPA PrideFest Royale Pageant 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Hilton in Scranton.

Local drag superstars will compete to take home the crown and the title of NEPA PrideFest Royale! The competition will feature plenty of live entertainment, raffle baskets, a 50/50, and more!

PrideFest is both a celebration and a call for action, and the Rainbow Alliance expects a landmark attendance at this year’s parade! Show your support throughout this joyous weekend of celebration.