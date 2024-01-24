NEPA Live Music List: January 25 to January 28

Everything from soft acoustic to party DJs and from original rock to tribute bands, find music playing live this weekend throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.
There’s so much creative talent in our region, so get out and experience some for yourself between Thirsty Thursday on January 25 through Sunday Funday on January 28. All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Multi-talented, Bret Alexander is playing everywhere! First, he’ll play Turkey Hill Brewing solo in Bloomsburg on Thursday, January 25. Then, he’ll head down the street to join up with his full band, The Badlees, on Saturday night at Front Street Station. Finally, Alexander will play solo on Sunday afternoon at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Uniondale.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Clarks Summit Festival of Ice
Various Artists & Entertainment @ Downtown Clarks Summit
FRI, JAN 26, THRU SUN, JAN 28
Honky Tonk
Jordan McGuire
THURS, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Vinyl Destination
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.
The Ritz Theater
Southside Bandits & Modern Ties
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Tori V & The Karma
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sting Ray
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Phunk Musket
SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.
Elk Mountain Ski Resort
Bret Alexander
SUN, JAN 28, 2:00 P.M.
Front Street Station
The Badlees
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Eric Rudy @ Ice Fest Weekend
FRI, JAN 26, 5:00 P.M.
–
Crystal Skies @ Ice Fest Weekend
SAT, JAN 27, 5:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Jaded Acoustic Duo
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Stranger Behavior
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Boastfuls
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
Paul Martin
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Mr Jones & Me
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Molinaro
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Sara Hultz & Jesse Mower
FRI, JAN 26, 6:30 P.M.
–
Brendan Smith
SAT, JAN 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, JAN 28, 3:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Mark Nolan Jazz Duo @thejoint53
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo @thejoint53
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Rooted Impact
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Juggernaut String Band @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 27, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JAN 28, 2:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Allan Smith
SAT, JAN 27, 6:00 P.M.
Harry’s
The Black Layer
FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
The JOB
SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Riley Loftus
THURS, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Death Valley Dreams
FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Lost Dogs: Pearl Jam Tribute
SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Bigfoot’s Listening Lounge @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sherma-Con 2024 presents Darkside Burlesque @ Sherman Theater
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sherma-Con 2024
SAT, JAN 27, 2:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Bret Alexander
THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
Lance Thomas
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Random Rock
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Chasing Ashlee
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmaster5
FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Drew Loomis
SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Open Mic hosted by Zack Swire
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Stranger
SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Friend of the Gypsy
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Smoke & Mirrors
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Whiskey ‘N Woods duo
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
The Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
The Goodfellas Duo
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Troy Rusnack
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Steve McDaniel
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
HeyNah Party @ Streamside
FRI, JAN 26, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Chatter Band @ Streamside
SAT, JAN 27, 9:30 P.M
Broadway Grille
McGeehan Duo
THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rhythm Methods
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Teacher and a Poet
SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Green
SUN, JAN 28, 3:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Mare & Meg
FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
VooDoo Brewing Co.
DJ Brian K & Local Drag Performers @ Juju at the Voodoo
SUN, JAN 28, 6:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Life After Dead: Grateful Dead Tribute
FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Yam Yam
SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Leighann & Company @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 26, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Blend @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Jason Dumm Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 27, 9:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
New York’s Finest – Tribute to Sting & the Police
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Us & Floyd – The Pink Floyd Experience
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Gone Crazy
FRI, JAN 26, 6:30 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SAT, JAN 27, 6:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute
THURS, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Acoustic Sessions Duo
THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklebaugh & Friends
FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.
Sand Springs Country Club
Those Acoustic Guys – Gino Solo
FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Ian Kirk
THURS, JAN 25, 7:30 P.M.
–
Scott Erikson
FRI, JAN 26, 7:30 P.M.
–
Mike Metzgar
SAT, JAN 27, 7:30 P.M.
Boozer’s Sports Bar
CC Music
FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
JP Biondo plays music of CAKE
FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.