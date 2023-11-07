STROUDSBURG — Show NEPA what your band’s got! Sherman Theater just announced a Battle of the Bands competition seeking bands for the contest to be held Friday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. on the venue’s main theater stage.

Eight bands will be selected to compete for $2,000 in cash. First Prize will be awarded $800, Second $450, Third $250, and $100 for each of the remaining five participants. The First Prize winner will also receive a session to record a song at Soundmine Recording Studio, the potential for a headlining show in the Sherman Showcase, and future consideration to open for a national performing artist at the Sherman Theater.

All bands are invited to apply to perform for the grand prize! Various genres of music will be represented at this showcase where the bands will be judged on musical talent, on-stage performance, and audience response.

Judges for the event include Dan Malsch, owner of Soundmine Recording Studio and Soundmine Recording Academy in East Stroudsburg, John Oakes, owner of the 10,000 capacity outdoor Poconos Park amphitheater in Bushkill, and Daniel Romagno, talent buyer and booking agent for the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg.

The Sherman Theater’s Battle of the Bands is not simply about the competition, but also about fostering a sense of community among fans, musicians, and the region. It’s a celebration that shines the spotlight on up-and-coming bands and gives them a platform to reach new audiences.

Sherman Theater CEO and President Rich Berkowitz said, “We urge fans of local music to come out and support their favorite performers and cheer them on as they strive to win the Battle of the Bands and we can all create some great memories together.”

If you’ve got a killer music act that you’d like to enter in the competition, submit an application with videos and social media links to daniel@shermantheater.com by Friday, November 10.

Then, see what the music scene has to offer on December 15. Tickets to attend the Battle of the Bands event are $15 and will be available to purchase through the participating bands as soon as they have been selected.

For more information, visit shermantheater.com.