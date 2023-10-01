Black River’s Edge is a prolific hard rock/heavy metal band hailing from NEPA, comprised of four dedicated artists who ensure it’s all about the music. Keep an ear out for their original songs on 979X’s weekly “Locals Only” show.

A few current members were in a cover band together years ago when one day, future frontman Clay Hawk watched them play. Seeing Julio and Tony in action inspired Hawk to write a song with them. However he faced a big challenge — he didn’t know how to read when he started in the music scene.

Even though Hawk was going through a rough patch with his health, Julio heard him sing and invited him to play with the band. Over time, Hawk realized he wasn’t interested in just doing cover songs. So, now motivated to write his own original tracks — he learned to read.

“Music’s been a savior for my whole life,” said Clay Hawk.

Under the band name Snapped, they debuted their first album with eight songs in 2018. From there, they went through member changes and formed Black River’s Edge. Current members include Clay Hawk on vocals, Julio on guitar, Josh Adroscavage on bass, and Tony Bomenka on drums.

Black River’s Edge most recent album is titled “Here We Go Again.” Lead singer Clay Hawk says loves all of it.

Their popular single “2020” often plays on Locals Only and its a heavy head-banger that discusses the turmoil and frustration of the namesake year. It’s a bit of a fight song. The band says they’re right down the middle when it comes to politics so they had a lot of fun creating the appropriately chaotic music video, shot in Pittston in the middle of the pandemic.

Their latest singles circulating are “In My Head” and “Suffering” that came out in 2022. “In My Head” is the catchy radio tune with killer guitar solos, while “Suffering” is a dreamy, progressive metal ballad. And, there’s more to come soon!

Black River’s Edge already booked studio time at JL Studios in Olyphant to record their next album with Joe Loftus in October. They’ve worked with Loftus before to recreate a previous album, and said were totally impressed.

When they return to their favorite studio, the metal band looks forward to trying two new things in particular. First, they’re creating their first acoustic song and, second, they’re doing a badass cover of a unrevealed song from a well-known band.

The band has already written 26 original songs, most of which have yet to be played on a radio station. Black River’s Edge boasts a wide assortment of material that seems to resonate with people of all different ages.

When it comes to creating music, everybody in the Black River’s Edge participates and puts something into each song. Julio said the process usually starts with him playing some rhythms for his bandmates and finding ones that catch on.

“The best thing with Julio is that he’s full of these amazing riffs,” said Hawk. “It calls out to what the song is saying and makes it easy for me to write with him.”

Hawk is currently recovering from major surgery after getting a tumor recently removed. He said he used to be cut like a brickhouse, but an injury at work left him with major health problems and he’s been struggling to recover ever since.

“I went through an unbelievable amount of pain. It’s hard to find good doctors,” said Hawk. “Music managed to keep me going. Laying there, I couldn’t do much, but I could still listen to Julio’s tune and write along with him.”

Thankfully, Hawk found a good physician and he’s finally getting the treatment he needs. Though difficult, the journey was also enlightening. All this has motivated him to use his platform to stand up and support anyone who’s felt pre-judged because of their appearance.

“I’d like to tell anybody out there who’s ever been treated differently because they’re obese — that they are not alone,” said Hawk.

Writing and singing is what has kept him going through it all. “Family and music and good friends are basically everything in life,” said Hawk.

From here, Black River’s Edge said they intend to keep writing and sharing that with everybody. Everything they do with Black River’s Edge is out of their own pocket, so it takes time but it’s all worthwhile.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the music,” agreed Julio and Hawk.

Julio has been playing guitar since he was eighteen so playing music has always been close to his soul. “For me, it’s just a personal thing. I love to make music. If it moves somebody else — all the better,” said Julio.

“Watching Julio play, it’s captivating for me to stand in a room and watch him do a solo. At the studio, my jaw dropped,” said Hawk. “This man, Julio, should have been famous forever ago.”

Hawk and Julio had nothing but positive things to say about each other, a mutual respect you don’t always see between bandmates. It’s clear that there’s a great chemistry behind the music of Black River’s Edge.

“No drama that’s the best part,” said Julio.

Black River’s Edge will wait to play live again while Hawk recovers from surgery, but they’re looking forward to getting back on stage and maybe even back on tour.

“Every time we’ve played, we’ve raised the roof,” said Hawk. “Performing is better than any drug in the world. I love to see the look on people’s faces when they hear something they’ve never heard before and they just go off on it!”

Follow along with Black River’s Edge on Facebook to stay up to date with their latest announcements and singles as they head to the studio to record their next album. “Here We Go Again” is available for listening on Youtube, Apple Music, Spotify, Reverb, and most listening platforms.

“We would like to thank all of our fans and followers for their love and support throughout the years, and we hope to continue providing them with great entertainment for years to come,” said the band in a statement to The Weekender.

Black River’s Edge also said they appreciate what 979x and Lazy E do for their music and for all music in the local music scene. “Hearing yourself on the radio is a phenomenal thing,” said Hawk.

Catch Black River’s Edge and other local artists on 979X’s weekly Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E.