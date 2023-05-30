BETHELEHEM — Alt-pop band, Walk the Moon perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the 40th Anniversary of Musikfest.

This Musikfest headliner is presented in partnership with 100.7 WLEV and Lehigh Valley With Love Media. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 30 at 8 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and on-sale to the general public Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices will range from $25 and $79. For more information on ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become a ArtsQuest Circle donor today.

Walk the Moon was formed in Cincinnati, Ohio and released their first alternative hit, “Anna Sun” in 2012. Their breakthrough hit, “Shut Up and Dance” released in 2014 became a multi-platinum global hit. The song hit the Billboard Hot 100 Chart running, staying on it for 53 weeks peaking at No. 4. The song also peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative Hot AC and went to number 2 on the Top 40 radio and broke the record for consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart. “Shut Up and Dance” is from the group’s third album, Talking Is Hard, which is a platinum-selling album and reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

Throughout the bands career, they have been nominated for MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video, American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group, New Artists of the Year, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist and for the iHeart Music Award for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance.” The group has won two Billboard awards for Top Rock Song for “Shut Up and Dance” and Top Rock Artists. They have also won the Vanguard Award from ASCAP Pop Music Awards in 2016.

In 2017, with the release of “One Foot,” the leading single of their fourth album, What if Nothing, scored No. 1 Alternative Radio Hit. The album reached No. 40 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on Alternative Albums chart. The bands most recent and fifth album was released in November 2021, HEIGHTS, includes the hits “Can You Handle My Love?” and “Giants.”

1,240,000 people attended Musikfest in 2022. The 11-day festival featured over 500 free performances, across 16 stages located throughout the City of Bethlehem. The 40th Musikfest is scheduled for August 4 to August 13, with a special preview night on Aug. 3. This year’s Musikfest 2023 poster artist is Allentown-based family Maltas Con Leche.