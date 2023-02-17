Locals Only: Crooked Ways is Pennsylvania’s hard rock chameleon

Crooked Ways is a hard rock band based out of the Lehigh Valley area who exhibit a positive energy and eclectic sound that’s all their own.

They describe themselves as a hard rock chameleon. Songs on Crooked Ways’ first album, “Time To Panic,” have an 80s rock mood, but they also incorporate more modern metal breakdowns and riffs while touching on all different rock subgenres in their music.

Though they’re hard rock at their core, Crooked Ways prides themselves on writing songs about thoughts and feelings that deliver an uplifting message. They’re also not afraid to mix up a variety of sounds and styles within the same record to create a distinct finished product unlike any other band hitting the stage.

Crooked Ways said they tend to look at things in a more positive light. They want people to feel good when they listen to their songs.

“Music is absolutely subjective and its purposes can be healing and different to everyone in a bunch of different ways. But for us, it’s a source of positivity that brings uplifting capabilities,” said the band in an email to The Weekender.



Meet Crooked Ways, a hard rock band based out of Bethlehem who brings a positive energy to every song and stage.

Photo Credit — Crooked Ways

As for their inspiration for original music, much of it plays on personal experiences. Guitarist Nick Gorrie may also take from something he hears in passing or sees on a billboard and turn it into a song with his own twist. Gorrie said, “It’s things that people say — even if it doesn’t have much significance when they say it. Good phrases, quotes about life, or really anything at all that resonates.”

Lead singer, Zack Esposito, and Gorrie were friends in Nazareth High School together. While both later attending Kutztown University, they played acoustic shows together at just about every open mic and live event they could find in the Lehigh Valley. Those experiences led to writing original music and eventually, kicked in the drive to put together a band that went beyond simply an acoustic duo.

The group became a four-piece in 2018 when Gorrie and Esposito were joined by Pat Dietrich on Bass and Steve Glesias on Drums. Each band member of Crooked Ways is passionate about the music they create and play…and fun fact, they’re all self-taught!

When Crooked Ways first got started, Gorrie and Esposito couldn’t think of a name for their new band. It was actually Gorrie’s scoliosis, and his tattoo of a windy road ahead sign that he got because of it, that became the inspiration for Crooked Ways’ namesake. Esposito saw the tattoo, and immediately said, “that’s the logo!”

Over the past five years, Crooked Ways has played across Northeastern Pennsylvania at Penn’s Peak, The Sherman Theater, Reverb, One Centre Square, Musikfest, and the Electric City Music Conference. They already have two albums under their belt, “Time To Panic” (2020) and “Totality” (2021).

Their favorite experiences together so far have been their good times recording in the studio, as well as when they played at Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA with Another Day Dawns. That show was extra special to them because, not only did they see so many family and friends there to support them, but it was at that exact show years earlier that the band was just watching in the crowd. Crooked Ways had said then that within a few years, they’d be there playing that show with Another Day Dawns…are they were!

So, what’s on the horizon next for this hard rock chameleon? Crooked Ways’ new single “izzit” will be released on Friday, March 3. And, here’s an exclusive Weekender secret — the new single will be off of their upcoming third full-length album that they’re recording this year!

On the show front, Crooked Ways plays in New York City at Rockwood Music Hall on March 11 and has more shows in the works for later in 2023.

Nothing makes Crooked Ways more excited than playing live and interacting with new fans. So, if there is a show or venue in a surrounding area you’d like to see them play, let them know! They love hearing from people who enjoy their music, so they encourage fans to hit them up and follow along on social media!

Catch Crooked Ways’ music Sunday on 97.9 X’s “Locals Only” Show with Lazy E on Feb 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.