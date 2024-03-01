With February’s Black History Month just concluding yesterday, there was no more appropriate time to go support the Bob Marley biopic called “One Love.” Quite frankly, any time would be the perfect time to go and view the reggae legend’s life story and musical legacy.

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as the crooner himself, and I must give this almost unknown actor props right out of the gates for his spot-on impersonation of the musical giant. Kingsley had a very endearing way of pulling the viewer in close and keeping you that way.

Revisiting the soundtrack to this drama made me realize just how many feel-good songs Marley has in his catalog. I was swaying right along, scene after scene. I wasn’t sure when I walked into the theater if I was going to be greeted with a thick fog of marijuana hitting me in the face from the audience. No skunk smells present at this particular time, but either way no judgement here. You do you.

A large part of this film was filmed in Jamaica (naturally), which coincidentally is on my short list to go on vacation to, possibly later this year. Like here in the United States right now, it was kind of alarming to see all of the political unrest going on in the film at that time. Bob Marley, not just the artist, but the humanitarian, was a visionary who wanted to unite people with his art. It was promising and delightful to see him unite both parties for a short moment while on stage at his One Love concert event, even if it didn’t last in the long run. Can you for one second imagine Biden and Trump supporters doing the same gesture? Sadly, I feel that possibility is now too far gone for many reasons. I won’t dare open up that can of worms here. I want to keep my head, and my job for that matter! Although freedom of speech when not aligned should not ultimately lead to “cancel culture” in my opinion anyways. But who am I…I just enjoy chilling with cats and watching movies.

May 11, 1981 was the exact date that Bob Marley passed away to his fight with Melanoma at the ripe age of only 36 years young. I wasn’t even a tadpole in the stream yet. Why must the good ones always die so young? That is an unraveled mystery one will never quite comprehend.

Just like his music itself, One Love was a film of warmth, peace, and creativity. In the end, I really came to appreciate this film and its lasting sunny feel. I left the theater with a smile on my face due to Mr. Marley, so that alone was worth the price of the ticket in spades. Bravo!

“Bob Marley: One Love,” starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.