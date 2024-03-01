Local jam wizards, BlendMode, are among those announced on the 2024 lineup for Fourth on the Farm this July.

QUAKERTOWN — Hog Wild Productions and Morgan Creek Farms announce their biggest lineup to date for the 10th Annual Fourth on the Farm from July 4 to July 6, 2024.

Fourth on the Farm has become a highlight of the summer festival season offering an intimate festival experience focused on top notch talent. This year’s event features two full days of music spread across 3 stages on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, along with a VIP Preview night on Thursday July 4.

This year’s edition celebrates 10 years of music, art, food, and the community that has blossomed at Morgan Creek Farms.

Fourth on the Farm draws inmusicians from all over the country, along with the hottest rising regional acts. With 60 acres and a capacity of only 500 people, Fourth on the Farm aims to provide a comfortable boutique-type experience for festival goers.

Morgan Creek Farms is a fully functioning 3rd generation farm producing sustainably raised meat and organically grown vegetables. Morgan Creek Farms works with food vendors to provide farm-to-fork options, and even hosts the VIP preview night with a farm dinner to kick off the weekend’s festivities.

This year’s lineup will be headlined by the sounds of Octave Cat featuring the driving bass and synth lines of Lotus’s Jesse Miller, funky keys from Dopapod’s Eli Winderman, and drummer Charlie Patierno keeping it tight in the pocket. For the uninitiated, Octave Cat’s sound ranges from stripped down jazz-grooves to analog synth dance music with influences that span from Herbie Hancock to Four Tet.

Also in a two-hour main stage evening slot will be Dizgo, the Indiana-based 4-piece blending jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock. Dizgo is coming hot off a nationwide tour supporting their new album, Melt, and is sure to be a highlight of the weekend.

Keeping it bumping in the barn late night will be Pittsburgh duo Chalk Dinosaur and Philly jawn 5AM Trio. Both groups have seen great success in the studio and on tour recently and are a must see for any fan of live-produced electronic sets.

Philadelphia jam scene favorite Solar Circuit, has been a staple of Fourth on the Farm and will be returning again this year with three sets spread across the weekend, including a very special late-late-night live band silent disco. Solar has played at Morgan Creek Farms more than half a dozen times, including at their own annual festival Stange Soiree held there in the Fall.

Also filling the silent disco headphones with tasty late-late tunes will be wholesome house DJ Discowolfe with a special immersive “Adventures with Discowolfe” experience.

Other highlights throughout the weekend include Connecticut shredders One Time Weekend, local jam wizards BlendMode, and the return of LA-by-Philly organ trio Hambone Relay. Hambone Relay has not played an east coast show in several years and is set to tear it up on the pond-side stage.

Also on the pond stage will be Fourth on the Farm regulars The Groove Merchants who have also played Morgan Creek Farms several times, including recording a live EP and video series, released in 2021. Supporting main stage acts will include Lehigh Valley local power trio Mosey Beat bringing their classic jam band sounds and Philly-folk favorite Darlingtyn with a healthy dose of americana to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

Fourth on the Farm has always been focused on community and collaboration, and that can be seen in the amount of overlap between members of supporting bands on the roster this year with The Groove Merchants, Cordelia Blue, John Gilbride & Friends, The Rob Tait Band, Hambone Relay, and Muskrat Flats all having one degree of separation from each other. Many artists have created lasting relationships spawning from their time at Fourth on the Farm with some bands even picking up new members or collaborators, and several groups coming back to host their own events or record content at Morgan Creek Farms.

Kicking off the weekend this year will be a VIP preview night on Thursday, July 4 featuring a farm-to-table dinner by Morgan Creek Farms. The VIP preview has become a tradition for Fourth on the Farm and will feature a dinnertime set by original singer/songwriter Brie Emsee, followed by 2 extended sets by Solar Circuit on the main stage and a late night set by Cal Blac w/ ZONE Drums in the barn.

Emmaus based Funk Brewing will have a special “Funk on the Farm” beer release made with grain grown at Morgan Creek Farms and local hops available for both on site and take home consumption.

See all there is to see at the 10th anniversary of Fourth on the Farm at Morgan Creek Farms this summer in Quakertown.

Hog Wild Productions’ core mission is fostering music and art through a wholesome sense of community and connection within a sustainable and inclusive environment. They are dedicated to curating inclusive experiences that inspire creativity and cultivate a sense of connection among individuals from all walks of life.