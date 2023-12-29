I was admittedly a huge fan of watching professional wrestling back in the late-80’s into the early-90’s and still fondly recall going to pay-per-view watch parties in my youth. Besides, what the hell else was one supposed to do while growing up in the Poconos?

Brett the “Hitman” Hart, “Tatanka,” “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and who could ever forget Hulk Hogan? Those were just a few of the more standout names glazing the screen back in those days. And yes, just for the record my youth was post-B.C. I cannot really say I am a fan who watches much anymore, if ever. If I wanted to tune in to a soap opera, I would just watch the melodramatic “The Young & the Restless” for Pete’s sake.

The Iron Claw, starring a once again buff and bronzed Zac Efron (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) playing “Kevin Von Erich,” one of the trio of famous, inseparable Von Erich brothers, who rose to fame out of the shadows of their once-celebrated father in the early 1980’s, becoming a wrestling dynasty all their own. This sports drama is indeed a true story, plagued with both triumph and unspeakable tragedy. I was caught off guard just how emotional this one would make me. Say what you want about the pretty boy, but Zac is turning into quite the accomplished actor as time progresses. With that being said, skip last year’s “Firestarter” remake starring the stud, that movie was an absolute train-wreck.

As a reviewer, and a fellow brother myself, I was extremely touched at the unwavering loyalty shown in this film between the five brothers focused. It’s no secret if you have ever read my first book that I have two local brothers out there who I have neither seen nor heard from in 24 years, to be frank. Obviously, the kind of blood loyalty exhibited in this fine film didn’t exist between us, so for me that bond is a foreign attribute. It was a touching sentiment to witness though I must say.

A major focus of contention in this picture was centered around toxic masculinity, from the hands of the brothers’ domineering father. There was a very poignant scene towards the end of that really struck a chord with me between the parents, where the father, Fritz Von Erich, walks into the dining room asking his inferiorly treated stay-at-home wife where his dinner was, as she was doing something for herself, painting. She boldly went to a place where many women wouldn’t, replying she “Wasn’t hungry.” Meaning it was high time that he maybe fend for himself. It was a moment where you wanted to just stand up and cheer in hindsight.

If you were a fan of this one like me, maybe shuffle back through the genre’s catalog and rewatch my Best Picture of 2008 “The Wrestler,” starring Micky Rourke, and Marisa Tomei. It is a bit grittier, but just as rewarding in between the ring’s ropes.

”The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10