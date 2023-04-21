Please don’t hate me for what I am about to admit to you in my following sentence. I have never, ever seen The Godfather, Part One or Two for that matter. Ok you are still reading on, so I guess we are still on good terms?

Now that I am done sweating and got that one off my chest, let me be very clear about something: I do indeed love a solid mafia movie every now and again. I have seen “Goodfellas” a handful of times. “Casino” is actually in my top 30 favorite films in history. “Eastern Promises” was solid, and I was super impressed with “Sicario: Day Of The Soldado.”

Mafia Mamma, starring the always endearing Toni Collette (Hereditary), is certainly not as heavy as any of the above films mentioned in the mob movie category. In spite of a body or two getting ground up in a meat grinder, it actually is a quite humorous, lighthearted spring comedy. What is the big deal if three or four fingers get shot off anyways? We have 10 in total. I have always been one to try and make the most of the hand I was dealt, no pun intended!

Toni Collette plays “Kristen,” a suburban businesswoman, mother, and wife whose son has just gone off to college. She is feeling empty-nest syndrome while she deals with her middling hubby, who she just caught cheating on her behind her back. Out of nowhere, Kristen receives word of her paternal grandfather’s passing in Italy. She is now set to inherit his Sicilian dynasty, including his mob boss title, whether she wants it or not. Jheesh, what a lucky girl, I didn’t even get left so much as a rickety coat hanger when my father passed away, let alone a silver spoon like this chic.

Mafia Mamma’s script was tightly written. I belly laughed numerous times at the attainable humor. I found this film to not hold any pretense about it whatsoever. It was just downright relatable fun! I think the main draw of Toni Collette in all her projects is she exemplifies the everyday woman. Not a traditional beauty by nature, but works with what she’s got and makes the best of what her momma gave her. I’ll take a world full of Toni Collette’s over a plastic Barbie doll any day of the week. This “Mamma” rocked my world!

“Mafia Mamma,” starring: Toni Collette

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” Paws out of 10.