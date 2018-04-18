Model of the Week: Summer Wisneski

Name: Summer Wisneski

Age: 18

Location: Pittston

What is your favorite Weekender Feature? The music section

What three things can you not live without? My family, my dogs and Dunkin

What is your favorite quote? Dream big, work hard, never stop believing anything is possible.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Married with a family, teaching high school English literature or working at my life’s goal of performing on Broadway.

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? I would love to learn to play the piano.

What are you most grateful for? My family — they support me in everything I do and encourage me to reach for the stars.

What’s your biggest pet peeve? People who make others feel bad about themselves.

Whats your favorite spring activity? I love hiking, especially to places with waterfalls.

Where is your favorite place to vacation? Bahamas on a cruise

What was your favorite concert? Lana Del Rey at the Bryce Jorden Center in January

What do you value most in a friendship? Someone who will stand by you no matter what, is honest, and makes you smile even more when you don’t want to .

