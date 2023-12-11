The highlight of the event without question was the free pet photos with the one and only Mr. Claus himself, direct from the North Pole

SCRANTON — No dashing through the snow was necessary this past super soggy Sunday afternoon as community members of both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties came out in droves to jingle their bells and support the heartfelt cause “Friends with Paws” Christmas Market.

The holiday-themed charity event was held at Groove Brewing in Scranton from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There were over 16 vendors present at the event selling all kinds of goods, but the highlight of the event without question was the free pet photos with the one and only Mr. Claus himself, direct from the North Pole!

Jolly Ole Saint Nick took time out of his very busy schedule this time of year to pose for pictures with close to 50 canines of many different breeds, shapes, and sizes. There was a Dalmatian in house, poodles, golden retrievers, and even a Corgi named “Ruby” from North Scranton who could have passed for one of late Queen of England’s royal companions.

Vendors on hand varied from Naked Toffee, Dogfathers Customs, Paper Cut Press, the very talented Ryan Marcinkevich Art booth, among many others. There are also food for human guests from 2 Wayz 1 Passion Food Truck.

Patrons sipped on the brewery’s Christmas Blonde Ale, laced with white chocolate and rounded out with a hint of cranberry. One female guest exclaimed, “Its so hard to find places around the area that allow pets indoors, so we love coming here because of this reason.”

While festive songs of the season played throughout the spacious venue, it’s easy to say that at least this very day Groove Brewing has certainly gone to the dogs! Ruff Ruff.