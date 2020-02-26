TOOL coming to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza May 1

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Rock band Tool, which recently took home the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest,” has added a stop here as part of an extensive North American tour.

And in that, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza has so far beaten out some heavy competition to land the act.

Arena General Manager Will Beekman said booking TOOL is “such a big win for us and the community.”

“When you look at the rest of the tour routing, you realize just how lucky we are to be a part of this,” Beekman said. “We are surrounded by much larger buildings in much larger markets, and we have the only date in Pennsylvania.”

Tool, along with special guest Blonde Redhead, will perform May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP packages will be available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com/VIP-package on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Beekman said the booking took a great effort by the staff.

“And it shows the true value in building strong relationships,” Beekman said. “I expect tickets to sell very quickly on Friday morning, and then we’ll move on to the next one. We have a few other exciting announcements coming soon. I feel like we’re firing on all cylinders right now.”

According to a news release announcing the event, the tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back sold-out performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena, happening later this week.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 16 in Miami and will wrap up on Jun. 23 in San Francisco.

Tool, which was formed in 1990, has won four Grammys dating back to 1998.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

