Barnstorm Booking celebrates second anniversary with multi-genre festival
WILKES-BARRE — There’s a different kind of birthday party happening at Karl Hall this weekend.
Barnstorm Booking, a local talent promotion agency owned and founded by Brian Kelly, will be celebrating its second anniversary with a mixed genre show at the venue this Saturday.
The show will feature performances from Toothless, Sleepsculptor, Paladin’s Death, Renovare, Gods of Space, Send Request, Stay Loud and E57.
“It’s sort of a mini-festival,” Kelly said. “Every band on the bill is one I’ve worked with three or four times each.”
Kelly founded the booking agency two years ago, but said he didn’t get a chance to have a similar celebration for last year’s anniversary.
“I feel like I’m established enough now,” he said, explaining why the celebration is happening this year.
Kelly, who is also an employee of Karl Hall, said getting the show off the ground was easy.
“Most of it was just texting some friends,” he said with a laugh.
The promoter said he does not normally book multi-genre shows — acts on Saturday’s lineup vary wildly, playing everything from traditional pop punk to groovy stoner metal — so this show will allow fans a unique opportunity to try out new things.
“You have the chance of getting to see a mixed-bag,” he said. “It’ll let you test the waters.”
Doors to the venue open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with tickets being priced at $15. If you happen to have any Barnstorm Booking apparel, be sure to wear it; tickets will only cost you $10 if you do.
Kelly promised the show will rock hard.
“It’s gonna be a real great time,” he said. “Eight bands might seem like a lot, but once you’re there, the time will fly.”
